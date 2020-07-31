Watch now: 'Drive-by' parade recognizes Taylors, raises money for books on diversity

BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of vehicles passed by the home of Camille and Art Taylor Friday as part of a “Book Drive” fundraiser organized by friends and colleagues.
Cards and letters of support – some carrying donations for her initiative to raise money for more books on normalizing diversity in the local schools – have been filling the mailbox at their Bloomington home all week.
“I don’t know what to say,” Camille said through tears while a parade of vehicles passed by the Taylor household.
“We have been getting cards every day and every time I read one, all I can do is cry,” she added.
Earlier this month, the Taylors were the focal point of a disagreement in their neighborhood, and Art Taylor was later critical of how the couple was treated by police in the incident, in which law enforcement took no action. The story circulated on social media.
“This is overwhelming,” said Art Taylor, who is a member of the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board. “The support we have received from the community for this incident, has just been overwhelming. I can’t even find the words.”
The Taylors have a long history together of promoting diversity in Bloomington-Normal. Last year, Camille, in her role as a retired educator in the Unit 5 district, began an initiative to allow public schools the ability to purchase more books normalizing diversity. That mission though, was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the effort was rejuvenated Friday, with a “Book Drive” and parade through the Taylor’s neighborhood.
Final figures on the amount raised were not available Friday afternoon.
“Originally, the target was $1,800 and I think we have raised at least twice that already,” said one of the co-organizers of Friday’s event, Jan Meadows, before the parade even started.
The money raised will be used to purchase books for local schools.
“We have a great staff of librarians and they are in the process of researching this right now,” she added. “Every teacher needs books like this available.”
Several dozen organizers helped with accepting donations and traffic control during the hour-long parade, including Gavin Cunningham, who just graduated from Normal West Community High School and got to know Camille through the “Not In Our Schools” program, designed to address bullying, hate, and intolerance.
“There is so much partisan hate around right now, on both sides of the aisle, but today, this is a fantastic event and I am proud to be a part of it,” he said. “It really makes you feel good to come out and participate in something that is so special and so positive.”
Kris Williams of Bloomington was among the first in line for the parade.
“They are stellar people,” she said. “If it was me and I saw this kind of support, I would cry.”
The parade and fundraising effort was supposed to be a secret, and even after Art Taylor figured it out, he kept good on his promise to organizers to not tell Camille.
“That was so hard because she knows everything,” Art said. “But we are so grateful to everyone for the support and more importantly for the good that this is doing through raising money for such a good cause as books for students.”
