Watch now: 'Drive-by' parade recognizes Taylors, raises money for books on diversity

“There is so much partisan hate around right now, on both sides of the aisle, but today, this is a fantastic event and I am proud to be a part of it,” he said. “It really makes you feel good to come out and participate in something that is so special and so positive.”

Kris Williams of Bloomington was among the first in line for the parade.

“They are stellar people,” she said. “If it was me and I saw this kind of support, I would cry.”

The parade and fundraising effort was supposed to be a secret, and even after Art Taylor figured it out, he kept good on his promise to organizers to not tell Camille.

“That was so hard because she knows everything,” Art said. “But we are so grateful to everyone for the support and more importantly for the good that this is doing through raising money for such a good cause as books for students.”

