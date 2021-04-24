Watch now: Easterseals walk celebrates progress by child 'heroes' in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — After her 4-year-old son Reece starting showing signs of regression in 2017, Dezi Knipe wasn't sure what would come next.
The family's general practitioner recommended Reece receive an evaluation at Easterseals Central Illinois, a nonprofit organization that works with children living with developmental disabilities.
The evaluation concluded with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis for Reece, and leaving Knipe again unsure about their future.
"When you first get thrown into it, you have no idea what to do next, what services you need, what you can do to help the most," said Knipe, of Normal.
Easterseals again offered to help.
"The diagnosis was huge, first of all, then they were able to tell us what we needed to do, give us a game plan," Knipe said. "We're super grateful to have them around."
Reece, now 8, has worked with physicians and therapists at Easterseals over the last four years on feeding therapy to try new textures, speech therapy, occupational therapy and some counseling.
"I like Easterseals," Reece said in an interview Saturday with The Pantagraph, adding that he "likes camp," a specialized summer program that gives him and other kids a chance to engage in traditional camping activities at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center.
Reece said the camp is "a lot of fun" and that he's made a lot of friends.
He also made a lot of progress through his therapy in 2020, earning him the title "Easterseals Hero."
Reece and 19 other "Easterseals Heroes" celebrated their milestones Saturday alongside around 160 people at Illinois Wesleyan University's Tucci Stadium as part of the Easterseals Hero Walk.
The annual event allows teams who fundraised for Easterseals to walk with their "Hero" around the track while the organization spotlights a child's developmental accomplishments made in the last year.
Spotted among the teams on Saturday was State Rep. Dan Brady, who was supporting Avah, a "Hero" who in the last year improved her use of core vocabulary and her ability to answer more complex questions.
Fundraising totals for this year weren't yet available. But last year, Easterseals raised around $20,000 through the walk, said Annual Giving Manager Haley Tenney.
All the money goes toward supporting Easterseals' programs and services.
"They really couldn't do without it, as many families would tell you. It really, truly helps, and it makes a huge difference," said Easterseals Community Vice President Amber Gruenloh.
"What we do is really, really special for these kids but also for their families," Gruenloh said, explaining how Easterseals was able to adapt treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic through telehealth services.
"That continuation of service was instrumental for our families," Gruenloh said. "We were only able to do that because of the generosity of our donors."
Telehealth services was especially helpful for Reece, Knipe said.
"We were able to continue his therapy and Easterseals was great with thinking through things and making sure he didn't regress and lose those skills that he worked so hard for," Knipe said. "We're just really thankful that they're in this community."
