 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Emiquon Preserve, near Havana, attracts migrating waterfowl
0 comments
featured
EXPLORE WITH LENORE

Watch now: Emiquon Preserve, near Havana, attracts migrating waterfowl

{{featured_button_text}}
Emiquon snow geese

Hundreds of snow geese take flight at the The Nature Conservancy's Emiquon Preserve across the Illinois River from Havana on Dec. 10, 2020. By late winter, hundreds of thousands of snow geese can be seen at Emiquon.

HAVANA — The Illinois River is part of the Mississippi Flyway, an aerial superhighway for migrating birds, and an excellent place to witness the great migration of waterfowl is a place called Emiquon, across the river from Havana.

“The fall migration to see birds is outstanding. … Hundreds of thousands of waterfowl are moving through here,” said Jason Beverlin, deputy director of river conservation for The Nature Conservancy, which oversees the Emiquon Preserve.

Jason Beverlin

Jason Beverlin, deputy director of river conservation for The Nature Conservancy, talks about the Emiquon Preserve functional floodplain restoration project on one of its observation boardwalks on Dec. 10, 2020.

During my visit earlier this month, large flocks of snow geese were gathered in the area, along with American white pelicans — yes, we have those in Illinois — and both trumpeter and tundra swans.

Don’t let the arrival of colder winter weather discourage you. Bundle up and bring binoculars or, better yet, a spotting scope.

“It is the place to come see eagles. … We’ve counted as many as 300 eagles in one day here at Emiquon,” said Beverlin.

The Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service work side by side, literally and figuratively, with TNC’s Emiquon Preserve adjacent to the Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge. Twenty-eight species of waterfowl use the preserve and refuge. The name “Emiquon” comes from a word in some Native American languages that means “squash” or “pumpkins.”

The Emiquon Preserve’s visitor use area is open all year from sunrise to sunset. There are more than 2 miles of trails and boardwalks and two observation decks.

Emiquon observation deck

The wetlands observation deck at The Nature Conservancy's Emiquon Preserve helps visitors get a bird's eye view of the project.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There’s so much going on here. … Every season has something to see,” said Beverlin, who has worked for The Nature Conservancy for 17 years. The preserve and refuge contain lakes, wetlands, prairie and woodlands.

Thanks to that variety of habitats, in addition to waterfowl, during different times of year, you will see shorebirds, wading birds, songbirds and raptors. There also are river otters, muskrats, beavers, mink and short-tailed weasels.

The 6,700-acre preserve is one of the largest floodplain restoration projects in the Midwest. The Nature Conservancy bought the property, which had been used for agricultural and livestock operations, in 2000 and, after extensive planning, began restoration work in 2007.

Viewing Emiquon

Two visitors check out the view on an observation boardwalk at The Nature Conservancy's Emiquon Preserve near Havana on Dec. 10, 2020.

Recently, the project entered a new phase, using a special water control structure to allow water from the Illinois River to flow into the preserve to help create a more natural hydrology and connectivity between the river and its natural floodplain. This will also permit the wetlands to improve Illinois River water quality by cycling nutrients and breaking down contaminants.

Screens are in place to prevent Asian carp from entering Emiquon. But other species of fish that are important food sources for other fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals are coming in, said Casey Blickenstaff, part of The Nature Conservancy’s external communications team.

Good places to explore in the wildlife refuge are the Bellrose Nature Trail along the Spoon River and the South Globe Unit.

The turnoff for the Bellrose parking lot is on your right, before the bridge, not long after you turn on to Illinois Routes 78/97. To reach the South Globe Unit parking lot, turn left off Route 78/97 at the sign for Dickson Mounds State Museum. The parking area is on your left shortly after you turn and cross a bridge.

Unfortunately, the Dickson Mounds museum is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But if that changes by the time you travel to Emiquon, include the museum in your itinerary.

Exploring the Emiquon Preserve

Hundreds of thousands of waterfowl use The Nature Conservancy's Emiquon Preserve and the adjacent U.S. Emiquon Wildlife Refuge during their annual migration.

1 of 9

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

If you go to Emiquon

Here are some helpful tips if you visit Emiquon:

From Bloomington, take Interstate 55 to the U.S. 136 exit at McLean. Continue west on U.S. 136 toward Havana. After crossing the Illinois River, merge right on to Illinois Routes 78/97.

There are no restroom facilities at Emiquon, so you might want to take care of certain needs while in Havana.

The visitor use area at the Emiquon Preserve is exposed to elements, so if it's a cold, windy day, be sure to dress warmly.

The birds can be far from shore. Bring binoculars. A spotting scope is even better. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 700 Carle BroMenn frontline workers are vaccinated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News