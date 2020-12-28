Watch now: Emiquon Preserve, near Havana, attracts migrating waterfowl

The Emiquon Preserve’s visitor use area is open all year from sunrise to sunset. There are more than 2 miles of trails and boardwalks and two observation decks.

“There’s so much going on here. … Every season has something to see,” said Beverlin, who has worked for The Nature Conservancy for 17 years. The preserve and refuge contain lakes, wetlands, prairie and woodlands.

Thanks to that variety of habitats, in addition to waterfowl, during different times of year, you will see shorebirds, wading birds, songbirds and raptors. There also are river otters, muskrats, beavers, mink and short-tailed weasels.

The 6,700-acre preserve is one of the largest floodplain restoration projects in the Midwest. The Nature Conservancy bought the property, which had been used for agricultural and livestock operations, in 2000 and, after extensive planning, began restoration work in 2007.