Watch now: Even in mud season, Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area worth exploring

MACKINAW — A spur-of-the-moment hike can lift your spirits. That’s especially true if you remember to keep a spare pair of boots and trekking poles in your car to be prepared for muddy conditions.

In other words, do as I say, not as I do.

But hiking the trails at the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area, even without my inconveniently left at home boots, was well worth a pair of muddy shoes.

Shannon Schroers of rural Minier, who lives down the road from the park, says mud season is her favorite time.

“You slide down hills, come out dirty and feel like you did something,” she said, even though “you only went a couple miles.”

Her husband, Eric, said, “We come out here as often as possible. … We just enjoy this little trail. It’s fun. It’s quick. It’s close to home.”