Watch now: Even in mud season, Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area worth exploring
HIKING THE TRAIL

Watch now: Even in mud season, Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area worth exploring

MACKINAW — A spur-of-the-moment hike can lift your spirits. That’s especially true if you remember to keep a spare pair of boots and trekking poles in your car to be prepared for muddy conditions.

In other words, do as I say, not as I do.

But hiking the trails at the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area, even without my inconveniently left at home boots, was well worth a pair of muddy shoes.

030821-blm-loc-1explore

Eric and Shannon Schroers of rural Minier hike at the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area. For more photos and video, go to pantagraph.com.

Shannon Schroers of rural Minier, who lives down the road from the park, says mud season is her favorite time.

“You slide down hills, come out dirty and feel like you did something,” she said, even though “you only went a couple miles.”

Her husband, Eric, said, “We come out here as often as possible. … We just enjoy this little trail. It’s fun. It’s quick. It’s close to home.”

030821-blm-loc-2explore

A sign points the way to the Gold Mine Trail at the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area.

The Gold Mine Trail is about 2½ miles long and signs provide a shorter option of about 1½ miles. But the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website notes, “For those who enjoy going off the beaten track, animal trails under the forest canopy offer hiking opportunities limited only by an individual’s endurance.”

The site is 18 miles west of Bloomington-Normal and 3 miles northeast of Mackinaw. Take Illinois Route 9 to Boston School Road and follow the signs to the park office.

About two-thirds of the 1,400-plus-acre site is forested, but there also are open meadows and plots of sunflowers on land once used for agriculture purposes.

030821-blm-loc-3explore

Despite temperatures in the 50s, remnants of snow from a previous storm cling to the trail and forest floor at Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area, near Mackinaw, on Feb. 27.

As I explored the area the last weekend in February, snow still clung to the sides of shady gullies and parts of the trail.

Black-capped chickadees, red-winged blackbirds and house finches chattered in the brush and trees. The piercing cry of a red-shouldered hawk echoed through the forest.

Judging from tracks, white-tailed deer are also abundant, but they remained hidden at midday.

In spring, which will arrive much sooner than we think, the forest floor will host a variety of woodland wildflowers.

If you do explore off the beaten track in spring, tread lightly and avoid stepping on the wildflowers. The microclimates created by the gullies and varied terrain in this area, part of the Bloomington moraine left by the Wisconsin glacier 8,000 years ago, lead to a variety of plant life. This includes the heart-leaved plantain, a plant listed as endangered in Illinois.

030821-blm-loc-4explore

Pantagraph reporter Lenore Sobota explores the Gold Mine Trail at the Mackinaw River Fish & Wildlife Area on Feb. 27.

When spring migration begins around April, expect to find many colorful warblers and other feathered travelers. Some, including cerulean, hooded and Kentucky warblers, will stay to nest.

Watch now: Starved Rock among places eagles call home in winter

The ParkLands Foundation acquired the initial lands that later became the Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area in the 1960s through donations and purchases. Known as the Lilly Tract, it included land donations from the White, Howe and Merwin families. ParkLands donated the land to the state in 1970.

Explore this Tazewell County gem. But if it’s muddy, don’t forget your boots.

The 1,400-plus acre Mackinaw River State Fish & Wildlife Area has trails through woods and along meadows, encompassing part of the Bloomington Moraine left by the Wisconsin Glacier 8,000 years ago.

Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota

