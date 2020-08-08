Watch now: Exhibit honoring veterans visits Evergreen Cemetery

BLOOMINGTON — David Buck knows everything there is to know about Wreaths Across America, a Maine-based nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for veterans at more than 2,100 cemeteries across the United States and abroad.
For the past decade, he has volunteered for the organization and in the last three years, has driven his red, white and blue-colored semi-trailer in convoys to distribute wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
“It’s very humbling and an honor to volunteer with this group,” he said. “We are continuing what the guys under those headstones started. We have to remember them.”
Buck, a 20-year Air Force veteran from Springfield, was at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Saturday morning for Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, bringing his parents, Clarence and Carolyn Buck of El Paso, along for company.
“I was going to bring my truck up today, but there just wasn’t enough room,” he said.
About 800 veterans are buried in Evergreen Cemetery, said Cemetery Manager Misty Porter. Saturday’s event served as a fundraiser for this year’s distribution.
“Each one of them deserves to be honored and remembered,” she said. “We would like to have a wreath on every headstone. Last year, our sponsorship group came up with about 400, but we are hoping to get enough for every headstone this year.”
The cemetery served as one of only three Illinois stops.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to build community awareness and understanding of the organization's yearlong mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Stefan Brann, an ambassador who provided tours of the exhibit Saturday.
Wreaths Across America was founded by Morrill Worcester, who owned a wreath company in Harrington, Maine in 1992. Finding himself with a surplus of about 5,000 wreaths after the holidays, he remembered a trip to Arlington National Cemetery as a 12-year-old. That trip inspired him to place those remaining wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, which became a yearly tradition that gained momentum and steam through social media.
On Dec. 14, 2019, more than 38,000 volunteers placed 254,000 wreaths on headstones at 2,158 participating locations. This year’s Wreaths Across America day is Dec. 19.
Live wreaths cut from fresh evergreens are used for the wreaths. The group receives no federal funding, but thousands of volunteers assist with the process.
“We remember the men and women who served who aren’t with us,” Brann said. “They died for our country. We honor the career men and women who served 25 or 30 years. These people leave their families, they go overseas, and are our boots on the ground. If we didn’t have these people serving for us, we would not have the freedoms we do today.”
“This is something we do for our Vietnam veterans,” Brann said. “It’s a pinning ceremony and we recognize and thank them. They are heroes, and we can’t thank them enough.”
Clarence Buck said he appreciated the recognition.
“I was in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Intrepid and was one of the first ships with the Cuban Missile Crisis,” he said. “I have a lot of family in the military and days like this, when we can remember and reflect, are very special.”
For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
