Watch now: Exhibit honoring veterans visits Evergreen Cemetery

“Each one of them deserves to be honored and remembered,” she said. “We would like to have a wreath on every headstone. Last year, our sponsorship group came up with about 400, but we are hoping to get enough for every headstone this year.”

The cemetery served as one of only three Illinois stops.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to build community awareness and understanding of the organization's yearlong mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Stefan Brann, an ambassador who provided tours of the exhibit Saturday.

Wreaths Across America was founded by Morrill Worcester, who owned a wreath company in Harrington, Maine in 1992. Finding himself with a surplus of about 5,000 wreaths after the holidays, he remembered a trip to Arlington National Cemetery as a 12-year-old. That trip inspired him to place those remaining wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, which became a yearly tradition that gained momentum and steam through social media.

On Dec. 14, 2019, more than 38,000 volunteers placed 254,000 wreaths on headstones at 2,158 participating locations. This year’s Wreaths Across America day is Dec. 19.