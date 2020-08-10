Watch now: Explore namesakes of 'Prairie State' in Central Illinois

At one point, nearly 22 million acres — about 60% of Illinois — were covered in tallgrass prairie. Less than one-hundredth of 1% of original prairie is left. Some of that original prairie survives in pioneer cemeteries that were never plowed, such as Weston Cemetery Prairie in northeast McLean County.

But you can also get a taste of the prairie in restored plots such as Comlara Park’s John English Prairie. Its half-mile loop trail is an easy introduction to the prairie that’s good for those with small children or who don’t want to commit to a long walk.

The John English Prairie is on County Road 2300 North, east of the intersection with County Road 1300 East. Park on the east side of the Six Mile Creek Bridge.

For more exploring in the area, park in the equestrian lot at the southwest corner of 1300 East and 2300 North (also the closest outhouse) and hike the interpretive trail there.