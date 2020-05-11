Watch now: Fairgrounds testing site to close after Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Good news on the McLean County COVID-19 front: After several days of new cases, the county health department reported on Monday no additional coronavirus confirmations and the recovery of two more people.

Meanwhile, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on its Facebook page that the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which has been open since March 28, will close after Thursday.

"Have you been thinking about going to the drive-thru COVID-19 test site but have put it off?" EMA asked on its Facebook page. "You have a couple more days to get there, after Thursday the site in Bloomington will close."

The county health department reported that the number of people who have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 121 on Monday after increasing by six on Sunday.

Two more people have recovered from the virus, meaning that 90 of the 121 McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 19 are out of isolation.