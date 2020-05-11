Watch now: Fairgrounds testing site to close after Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — Good news on the McLean County COVID-19 front: After several days of new cases, the county health department reported on Monday no additional coronavirus confirmations and the recovery of two more people.
Meanwhile, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on its Facebook page that the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which has been open since March 28, will close after Thursday.
"Have you been thinking about going to the drive-thru COVID-19 test site but have put it off?" EMA asked on its Facebook page. "You have a couple more days to get there, after Thursday the site in Bloomington will close."
The county health department reported that the number of people who have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 121 on Monday after increasing by six on Sunday.
Two more people have recovered from the virus, meaning that 90 of the 121 McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 19 are out of isolation.
However, four people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, including three in intensive care units, and 24 remain in isolation at home, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday.
The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.
The 121 include five residents of Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, the health department reported.
Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease coordinator, said two of the five residents are hospitalized in good condition. The other three are isolated in their rooms, McKnight said.
No staff at that long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, McKnight said.
The health department said Friday that recent social gatherings of some Illinois State University students off-campus is one reason for the recent uptick in cases.
Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor, said Friday that seven recent cases were ISU students who gathered at a private residence in late April and early May.
ISU confirmed during the weekend that one of the county's cases announced during the weekend is an on-campus student, faculty or staff member.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Monday that 72 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That brings to 4,475 the number of people tested since at that site since it opened on March 28. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Eligible for testing at the site is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
