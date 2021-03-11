Watch now: Fed COVID funding means Normal, Pontiac Amtrak service to return. Here's when.

NORMAL — The Texas Eagle, which serves Normal and Pontiac, is one of 12 long-distance Amtrak lines being restored to pre-COVID daily service levels. Funding is coming through the federal coronavirus relief package.

"Due to COVID relief funding, Amtrak will sustain and restore operations and recall the more than 1,200 furloughed employees through the remainder of FY21 and into FY22," Amtrak said.

U.S. House lawmakers on Wednesday approved the $1.86 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amtrak cut service as COVID numbers increased last year. The COVID relief package includes $1.7 billion for the rail carrier and another $30.5 million for transit agencies.

The Texas Eagle, which runs from Union Station in Chicago to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles via St. Louis, Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, will restart May 24.