BLOOMINGTON — A flash of red from our state bird, the cardinal, can do a lot to brighten the black-and-white world of winter.

The same goes for the brilliant blue of a blue jay. And who doesn’t like to hear a chickadee calling its name?

Winter is a good time for bird-watching and feeding the birds. It’s a way to explore the outdoors without necessarily going outdoors.

“We get to see them, which is good for us. For them, it can be a matter of life or death,” said Deanna Frautschi, who feeds birds year-round at her rural Bloomington home.

The pandemic has increased interest in the hobby.

“People were home. They saw the birds and they really loved them,” said Kim Ryburn, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Normal, which just saw its best year since opening 25 years ago.

“It relaxes you when you watch birds,” she said. “It’s a constant thing that goes on each day no matter what happens in the human world.”

The recent severe weather also has people asking what they can do to help their feathered friends. The answer is: plenty.

Food, water and shelter are the big three, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

In winter, high-energy food such as peanuts and suet are important. That’s especially true when ice or snow may have covered up natural food sources. But that’s not all.

“It’s so important that they can get water,” said Frautschi. “They need it to drink and they need it to preen their flight feathers.”

Heated bird baths are one way to supply water. But it can be as simple as putting out fresh water in a bird bath each day.

Just as Ryburn has been a self-proclaimed “nature girl” since she was a child, Frautschi, one of the original owners of the Wild Birds Unlimited store, didn’t need a pandemic to spark her interest in birds.

Frautschi, a retired Country Financial executive, has been converting her rural Bloomington property into a nature haven for 40 years. She has planted more than 250 trees in what used to be cornfields.

“With the trees came the birds and the critters,” she said. “I found a lot of enjoyment and fascination and a lot of learning opportunities.”

Since retiring, Frautschi regularly gives presentations on nature topics, especially one of her favorites: hummingbirds.

“I love to share that passion and information with people,” she said.

“My favorite winter bird is the red-breasted nuthatch,” said Frautschi, as one pecked away at a suet feeder. “I get such a kick out of them. … They’re kind of my replacement for the hummers in winter.”

When she is filling the feeders, they sometimes will perch nearby saying “yink, yink, yink,” which Frautschi translates into “Hurry up.”

Frautschi has recorded more than 44 different species of birds on her property, along with deer, squirrels, rabbits and other wildlife. In addition to a variety of bird feeders, she also plants flowers and other natural food sources for birds, butterflies and dragonflies.

Trees and shrubs are of varying heights to meet the needs of different species. They not only provide shelter from the weather, but they are also a place to escape predators, such as Cooper’s hawks.

“I try not to put feeders more than 15 feet away from a tree or bush,” said Frautschi.

If you see birds “freeze” on your feeder and not move for several minutes, they might see a hawk that you don’t.

Frautschi also has a number of nesting boxes built by her husband, Al Bedell. They not only provide a place to nest, but they also provide shelter in winter.

Bird feeders come in a variety of designs to match the feeding habits of birds you want to attract — or deter.

Some feeders have cages around them that let in smaller birds but keep out larger birds and squirrels. Some birds are ground feeders and prefer flat platform feeders.

When there is snow or ice on the ground, Frautschi recommends putting bird seed on a plate so birds don’t lower their body temperature digging through and melting the snow.

“Birds lose about 10% of their body weight keeping warm every night” and have to replenish that, noted Ryburn.

Her store carries various types of feeders, bird baths and bird food.

A popular product is their seed cylinder, which has seed compressed in gelatin so it lasts longer, there is less dropped seed and birds stay around the feeder longer to peck out the seed, she said.

Frautschi said cardinals, chickadees and some song birds like black oil sunflower seeds, while thistle and white millet are favored by finches and doves.

"Certainly this time of year they need that extra sustenance," she said.

Exploring the world of bird feeders

