Watch now: Fire damages Bloomington house
Watch now: Fire damages Bloomington house

100520-blm-loc-1fire

Bloomington firefighters were called to 607 East Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a two-story residence on fire.

 Kevin Barlow

BLOOMINGTON — A two-story house near downtown Bloomington was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 607 E. Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the house.

There were no reports of injuries and a cause has not been released.

The house was split into five units and two of them were damaged by the fire. The other three units reported smoke damage. The fire department confirmed there was damage to the siding of an adjacent home.

Smoke alarms could be heard going off from the residence.

100520-blm-loc-2fire

Neighbors gathered outside to watch the Bloomington Fire Department battle the blaze.

“I live a couple of blocks away and started hearing sirens,” said Dawn Miller of Bloomington. “By the time I got here, smoke was coming out of the windows. I saw some people running around, but everyone looked like they were all right.”

The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

100520-blm-loc-3fire

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

