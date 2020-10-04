Watch now: Fire damages Bloomington residence

Bloomington firefighters were called to 607 East Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a two-story residence on fire.
Kevin Barlow
BLOOMINGTON — A two-story house near downtown Bloomington was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to 607 E. Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday after a report of smoke coming from the house.
There were no immediate reports of injuries and a cause has not been released.
The house appears to be split into apartments as there were five mailboxes on the porch.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomington firefighters were called to 607 East Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a two-story residence on fire.
Kevin Barlow
Neighbors gathered outside to watch the Bloomington Fire Department battle the blaze.
“I live a couple of blocks away and started hearing sirens,” said Dawn Miller of Bloomington. “By the time I got here, smoke was coming out of the windows. I saw some people running around, but everyone looked like they were all right.”
Bloomington firefighters were called to 607 East Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a two-story residence on fire.
Kevin Barlow
This story will be updated.
Withers Public Library
Withers Public Library, Bloomington, 1922. Courtesy Illinois Wesleyan University Special Collections
Racing monoplane
Owen Tilbury on the right with the Tilbury Flash, a racing monoplane he designed, 1934. Richard Weber is his assistant. Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History, Pantagraph Collection
Pantagraph motorcyclist
Pantagraph motorcyclist delivering newspapers, circa 1925. Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History, Pantagraph Collection
McLean County Memories
We're taking a look back at the early days of Bloomington-Normal.
Order your book here:
McLeanCo.Pictorialbook.com
Irvin Theatre
Waiting outside of Irvin Theatre, Bloomington, circa 1926. Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History
Gov. Henry Horner
Gov. Henry Horner giving his re-election speech, 1936. Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History, Pantagraph Collection
Divers at Miller Park
Divers at Miller Park, Bloomington, June 13, 1932. Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History, Pantagraph Collection
Cooksville
Cooksville in the 1930s. Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History, Pantagraph Collection
A Friday the 13th prank
A Friday the 13th prank in Old North Hall at Illinois Wesleyan University. Courtesy Illinois Wesleyan University
1934 election
The Pantagraph updates a bulletin board for the 1934 election as a crowd looks on, Bloomington. Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.