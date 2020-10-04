Watch now: Fire damages Bloomington residence

BLOOMINGTON — A two-story house near downtown Bloomington was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 607 E. Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday after a report of smoke coming from the house.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and a cause has not been released.

The house appears to be split into apartments as there were five mailboxes on the porch.

Neighbors gathered outside to watch the Bloomington Fire Department battle the blaze.

“I live a couple of blocks away and started hearing sirens,” said Dawn Miller of Bloomington. “By the time I got here, smoke was coming out of the windows. I saw some people running around, but everyone looked like they were all right.”

This story will be updated.

