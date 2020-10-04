 Skip to main content
Watch now: Fire damages Bloomington residence
Watch now: Fire damages Bloomington residence

100520-blm-loc-1fire

Bloomington firefighters were called to 607 East Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a two-story residence on fire.

 Kevin Barlow

BLOOMINGTON — A two-story house near downtown Bloomington was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 607 E. Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday after a report of smoke coming from the house.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and a cause has not been released.

The house appears to be split into apartments as there were five mailboxes on the porch.

100520-blm-loc-2fire

Bloomington firefighters were called to 607 East Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a two-story residence on fire.

Neighbors gathered outside to watch the Bloomington Fire Department battle the blaze.

“I live a couple of blocks away and started hearing sirens,” said Dawn Miller of Bloomington. “By the time I got here, smoke was coming out of the windows. I saw some people running around, but everyone looked like they were all right.”

100520-blm-loc-3fire

Bloomington firefighters were called to 607 East Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a two-story residence on fire.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

