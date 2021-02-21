Watch Now: Flick: A stairwell … made from a bulldozer?

While holed up and wiling the pandemic, we’ve all had interludes — possibly a bit more TV, maybe catching up on puzzles or baking, perhaps more reading or far too much social media.
Tom Kirk?
“The pandemic hasn’t changed my day-to-day at all,” he says.
All in just another day, he’s made a kitchen sink out of a construction-site end loader bucket.
He’s sculpting in his home a spiral staircase, primarily from bulldozer track pads.
Indulged in several “projects” at once, he’s welding a dining room table from the undercarriage of a tracked field tile trencher machine that will seat eight.
Already completed: a half-pipe skate ramp on the second floor of the Kirk home so his girls — Addison, 14, and Avery, 13, and a fun and youthful 45-year-old girlfriend, Drea Fecht — can continue to do their skatepark thing in the midst of a winter.
As explains Tom, “We didn’t want to lose our momentum — or our nerve — during the cold months.”
If around Bloomington-Normal for a bit, you might already know Tom Kirk.
He’s that guy at 1905 Garling Drive in southeast Bloomington who has made his home’s yard into a must-see drive-by, a 45-year-old who by day runs an excavation/recycling company and, by night, turns those remnants and abandoned 2,000-pound artifacts into a local Stonehenge of sorts — of humongous rocks, odd stone formations, assorted discarded mechanical parts, even a two-story-high cross-like creation that during warmer months can flow water.
”Makes me happy,” he explains.
After seeing in the Kirk yard the 15-ton mountain of a boulder that distends from a pair of Corinthian columns, topped with layers of brick and an iron-girder canopy, a Chicago writer drawn downstate called Kirk “the Fred Flintstone of creative Illinois yard sculptors.”
That is his bedrock.
His “easel,” though, is rubble that isn’t Barney or Betty.
And now he’s moved indoors.
That’s where he’s become more of an inventive, inspired, life-sized Human Erector Set Engineer, aided by junk-yard refuse and a welding torch, congealed by molten materials and an endless spirit.
“I’m in awe of Tom’s attention to detail and beauty in everyday things. It’s something that drew me to him,” says that girlfriend, Drea Fecht. “I’ve never seen anyone fall in love with rusty buckets and long-forgotten construction equipment. He’s a steward of old metal and skills no longer taught in trade schools. Although he hasn’t said it, I feel he wants others to break convention and do what makes them happy. He simply leads by example.”
In welding’s case, he’s passing it on.
Daughter Addison is now welding, too.
The family that melds together welds together.
“She made several Christmas presents (sculptures out of metal),” says Tom. “She is a natural.”
It’s not just family, either.
Free of charge, Kirk has begun hosting welding classes for anyone interested, and 30 more Twin City area folk now know how.
As he works at his play, you realize he could be an answer to a growing junk and extraneous refuse crisis that threatens the planet.
He’ll just recycle it all into new-age home décor … sort of an ex-construction-site IKEA outlet and literal Restoration Hardware.
And be ready, Bloomington-Normal —
Kirk is gearing up to create (here’s your news item) an ultimate dream — a sculpture park/museum out of antique construction equipment. It is inspired by a similar exposition in North Freedom, Wisconsin, that claims to be the “world’s largest scrap-metal sculpture garden park.”
“I learned about (it) from people who came to look at my house,” says Kirk.
“It will take me a lifetime to finish,” he says, “and it will become my focus once my house is finished. I enjoy old construction equipment and anything that’s riveted together. It’s an art and craft that’s gone away. Combine them with machines and sculptures — let people climb and play on them … go inside them and see how they're made.”
As someone once said, one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, and in Tom Kirk’s case, it’s also sculpture, from worn-out bulldozer track pads to the corroded undercarriages of an overused tile trencher.
“We find neat things every day,” Kirk says, “but I’m pretty selective on the items I want to use. I often go to salvage yards to treasure hunt for specific things.”
Anyone have an old, rusted, construction-site end-loader bucket they no longer need and instead have been patiently waiting to lug out to the curb for the next community trash pickup day?
Hey, wait — that could be a great chaise lounge!
