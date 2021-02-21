Watch Now: Flick: A stairwell … made from a bulldozer?

“She made several Christmas presents (sculptures out of metal),” says Tom. “She is a natural.”

It’s not just family, either.

Free of charge, Kirk has begun hosting welding classes for anyone interested, and 30 more Twin City area folk now know how.

As he works at his play, you realize he could be an answer to a growing junk and extraneous refuse crisis that threatens the planet.

He’ll just recycle it all into new-age home décor … sort of an ex-construction-site IKEA outlet and literal Restoration Hardware.

And be ready, Bloomington-Normal —

Kirk is gearing up to create (here’s your news item) an ultimate dream — a sculpture park/museum out of antique construction equipment. It is inspired by a similar exposition in North Freedom, Wisconsin, that claims to be the “world’s largest scrap-metal sculpture garden park.”

“I learned about (it) from people who came to look at my house,” says Kirk.