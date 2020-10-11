Watch now: Flick: Fame via the back of the bottle and sculpting your beans

Two men, both from Central Illinois, coincidentally the same age, advertising their beliefs in fully different ways and gaining a bit of fame in the process, too:
•••
GREG FRALEY SOUNDS LIKE he's doing a TV commercial.
At age 68, retired in Bloomington after a career as a sales executive with General Motors in various parts of the U.S. and these days supplementing retirement by being a bailiff in McLean County courts and a substitute teacher at schools like Normal U High, Fraley says he got frustrated with aging — memory loss, in particular.
“I’d meet students in, say, first-hour calculus and enjoy the class,” he says. “But by lunch, when I’d see them again, I’d have already forgotten their names. Instead of ‘Hey Jonathan!” or “Hey Malik!,” I’d instead have to always say, ‘Hey buddy!” I hated that.”
So on the way home one afternoon, Fraley picked up a bottle of a vitamin supplement that claims to improve memory.
Now, since March and coincidentally the start of COVID-19, he not only sounds like a TV commercial, he is a TV commercial, seen across the country, in fact.
Each night, he’s the guy you see between Lester Holt segments on the nightly news.
He’s the one you might catch just prior to the local forecast on The Weather Channel.
You’ll be watching a report on “60 Minutes” and suddenly during a break ... hey, there’s Greg Fraley!
It all started simply enough.
After trying the “memory enhancer” (Prevagen) for several months, he says he noticed his ability for recall and name recollection had seemed to improve. So he called that 800-number on the back of the bottle, to tell them thanks.
“You need to better advertise yourself. You've got a good product,” said Greg, as an after-thought.
And, presto! That’s how Greg became part of your morning cereal or during evening breaks with Lester Holt.
A few months later, after several follow-up calls, a camera crew came to the Fraley home near the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Bloomington’s southwest side and spent the day with Greg there, on the porch with wife, Wanda, out in the driveway as Greg shot baskets, also following him to a classroom at U High, all edited and squeezed into a 30-second spot.
And now?
He has friends across America calling or writing to say, “I swear I just saw you -- or a guy who looks just like you -- on a TV commercial ...”
Can he even remember their names? "Yes!" says Greg.
•••
AS ANOTHER PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION year winds its way down, it’s not unusual for people to plant a “Biden-Harris” or “Trump-Pence” sign out in the yard for others to see.
But, my gosh, Paul “Beefy” Bielfeldt?
From Anchor, a farm town of 150 in eastern McLean County, Beefy was out the other afternoon harvesting beans in a field of his mom’s, Doris Bielfeldt, when he decided — what the heck — to put a Trump sign in her “yard.”
Doris, who is 97, is a Donald Trump fan.
And so her “yard” now has perhaps the largest Trump “sign” ... in all of America … like, nearly 320 acres large.
That’s about half a square mile!
"Mom’s getting up there. She really likes it each time I do it," says Beefy.
Anchor, as it seems, is also along a major flight path of jets crisscrossing America, from New York to Los Angeles, and also out from southern ports to Chicago. And now as passengers look down, they’ll also do a double-take at the Bielfeldt field.
In huge letters, it reads, “USA 2020 TRUMP PENCE,’ sculpted, carved and dug amid ex-beans, thanks to Beefy, 68, and his “artwork.”
North of Colfax, on Kent Peterson’s farm field, is now another Beefy creation.
There, echoing an American farm community that largely supports Trump, a huge field now reads, “VOTE – FARMERS FOR TRUMP,” in such huge letters they are clearly visible from 30,000 feet, even satellites. Heck, Mars might even be able to see it.
With his notoriety as a “field artist” spreading, Beefy has also now done a field of landlord Greg Householder, of Kankakee.
Meantime, posters are being made of Beefy’s work and the other weekend in Colfax, they were being handed out at an event to drum up business in the town.
Move over, Michelangelo, with your Frescos; here comes Beefy with his combine!
He’s becoming a bit of a rock star … or, well, … a soil star.
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.
