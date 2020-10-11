Watch now: Flick: Fame via the back of the bottle and sculpting your beans

Each night, he’s the guy you see between Lester Holt segments on the nightly news.

He’s the one you might catch just prior to the local forecast on The Weather Channel.

You’ll be watching a report on “60 Minutes” and suddenly during a break ... hey, there’s Greg Fraley!

It all started simply enough.

After trying the “memory enhancer” (Prevagen) for several months, he says he noticed his ability for recall and name recollection had seemed to improve. So he called that 800-number on the back of the bottle, to tell them thanks.

“You need to better advertise yourself. You've got a good product,” said Greg, as an after-thought.

And, presto! That’s how Greg became part of your morning cereal or during evening breaks with Lester Holt.

A few months later, after several follow-up calls, a camera crew came to the Fraley home near the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Bloomington’s southwest side and spent the day with Greg there, on the porch with wife, Wanda, out in the driveway as Greg shot baskets, also following him to a classroom at U High, all edited and squeezed into a 30-second spot.

And now?