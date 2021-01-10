Watch now: Flick: In midst of all the news ... there’s Emma Welp’s life and times

Violent scenes of a watershed moment in history that unfolded last week — a U.S. Capitol under siege — shocked Mark Welp.
Then, as an evening anchor at WMBD-TV, he went to work reporting it, too.
“Chaos. Unbelievable,” he said.
Then he drove back home into his own world ...
It was a Monday in the midst of October when Welp and his family in Normal celebrated a nice day in his professional life.
You may have even seen it.
After 11 years as a morning host at WHOI, the area’s ABC affiliate, and three more at WMBD, a CBS station, Welp was moving up to a WMBD evening anchor.
“It wasn't on my radar and wasn't a goal,” says Welp. “But after mornings for 14 years (getting up at 1:30 a.m., leaving home by 2:45, at work by 3:30 a.m.), I decided it was a good career move.”
He enjoyed the first week.
Then he missed two weeks.
Hey, where’s Mark Welp? Some viewers even called, wondering if he’d already been fired.
He had not.
That same week, Welp and his wife, Laura, an elementary teacher at Tri-Valley in Downs, learned the migraine headaches their 6-year-old daughter, Emma — a twin with sister Abby — had been talking about were more than a need for ibuprofen.
It was a brain bleed that led to discovery of a tumor on Emma’s brain stem that led to a diagnosis of stage-four cancer. There was one other word, too … "inoperable."
There are those highs and lows of this thing called life.
The Welps did theirs … in one week.
Because of Emma’s battles, six weeks of radiation treatments and hospitalizations, Laura has not returned to teaching.
Mark is back to anchoring, finding it “difficult to concentrate” but also welcoming a much-needed distraction.
“My co-workers,” he says, “have been great in terms of emotional support and covering for me when I need time off.”
Meanwhile, in a time of COVID-19 restrictions, Emma’s twin sister, Abby, (they're first-graders at Parkside Elementary in Normal) is spending the first days of her life without Emma, especially when she is in the hospital.
“Abby has been extremely helpful and caring,” says Mark, delivering some good news. Also helping: another set of Welp twins (Anna and Lauren, age 18).
And there’s more good news, too ...
A GoFundMe page, launched by friends to help finance the Welps’ medical travels, daily living costs and mounting medical expenses, has reaped more than $75,000.
More than 1,000 have donated, many strangers.
The link has been shared more than 10,000 times and the Facebook page, “Embracing Emma,” has drawn thousands of views.
A neighbor kid gave them all the money in her piggy bank.
The family during the holidays was “inundated,” says Mark, with food, gift cards and toys.
“Both of our employers and co-workers have collected money for us,” he adds.
On Christmas Eve, a man went to the door of their Normal home and handed an envelope to Laura. Once inside, she discovered it contained $500.
When she went back to the door, the man was gone. “We don't know who it was!” says Laura.
In the meantime, life — blessed life — goes on.
In the week after Christmas, says Mark, “to make it the best Christmas ever, probably her last,” the family went to Disney World.
“An awesome week,” says Mark.
To make life a bit easier, WMBD now is refurbishing its Twin City Bureau set so that, on some days, Mark does not have to travel so far.
And Emma — after weeks of radiation treatments — is doing so well, says Laura, she is back at participating in school, gymnastics and ballet. Ideally, if a treatment site can be found, she also is preparing for a set of clinical trials that may improve and prolong her health — and life.
“She’s such an inspiration,” says Mark. “She's tough, resilient, rarely complains. She is such a funny kid and a girly girl. She loves fashion and getting dressed up.”
“Emma has been absolutely amazing throughout this whole ordeal,” says Laura. “She stole the hearts of the nurses at CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Peoria) as well as the staff at radiation.”
“It all just reinforces,” says Mark, “how much we as parents love our kids.”
Then Welp, the newsman and TV guy who not long ago had a career-high day followed immediately by an all-time life low, adds this:
“All of the other problems we thought we once had … they now mean nothing.”
Life always has its perspectives. And for the Welps, so true.
