Watch now: Flick: In midst of all the news ... there’s Emma Welp’s life and times

More than 1,000 have donated, many strangers.

The link has been shared more than 10,000 times and the Facebook page, “Embracing Emma,” has drawn thousands of views.

A neighbor kid gave them all the money in her piggy bank.

The family during the holidays was “inundated,” says Mark, with food, gift cards and toys.

“Both of our employers and co-workers have collected money for us,” he adds.

On Christmas Eve, a man went to the door of their Normal home and handed an envelope to Laura. Once inside, she discovered it contained $500.

When she went back to the door, the man was gone. “We don't know who it was!” says Laura.

In the meantime, life — blessed life — goes on.

In the week after Christmas, says Mark, “to make it the best Christmas ever, probably her last,” the family went to Disney World.

“An awesome week,” says Mark.

To make life a bit easier, WMBD now is refurbishing its Twin City Bureau set so that, on some days, Mark does not have to travel so far.