Watch now: Fourth McLean County resident dies of COVID-19; cases rise to 136

BLOOMINGTON — A fourth McLean County resident has died of COVID-19, McLean County Health Department reported on its website Thursday afternoon.

The health department further reported Thursday that the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19 is 136, up from 127 on Wednesday.

The nine new cases include five men and four women, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist.

One man is in his 80s, one in his 70s, two in their 60s and one in his 20s, McNeal said.

One woman is in her 70s, one in her 60s, one in her 50s and one in her 40s, he said.

Of the 136 people, in addition to the four deaths, six are hospitalized, 25 are at home in isolation and 101 have recovered.

"We're saddened that we've lost another individual to COVID-19," McNeal said in a statement.

No further information on the death was immediately available.