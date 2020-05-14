Watch now: Fourth McLean County resident dies of COVID-19; cases rise to 136

BLOOMINGTON — A fourth McLean County resident has died of COVID-19, McLean County Health Department reported on its website Thursday afternoon.
The health department further reported Thursday that the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19 is 136, up from 127 on Wednesday.
The nine new cases include five men and four women, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist.
One man is in his 80s, one in his 70s, two in their 60s and one in his 20s, McNeal said.
One woman is in her 70s, one in her 60s, one in her 50s and one in her 40s, he said.
Of the 136 people, in addition to the four deaths, six are hospitalized, 25 are at home in isolation and 101 have recovered.
"We're saddened that we've lost another individual to COVID-19," McNeal said in a statement.
No further information on the death was immediately available.
The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of the virus.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing for eligible individuals continues at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, through May 22.
Two hundred fifty people — the highest number that can be tested in one day — were tested at the fairgrounds site on Tuesday and Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph. That means 5,150 people have been tested there since the site opened March 28.
Eligible for testing at the McLean County site is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
