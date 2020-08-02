Watch now: Gardens bloom along Bloomington-Normal's Constitution Trail

At least 50 different plant species are in the garden, providing a kaleidoscope of colors at various times of year: the yellow of gray-headed coneflowers, the red of royal catchfly and the purple of giant hyssop.

“We want people to not just enjoy all these interesting plants. We want them to go back to our local nurseries who are beginning to carry native plants and plant some in their own yards,” said Monti.

Meanwhile, just down the trail from the Audubon plot are gardens recognizing the sister city relationships Bloomington-Normal has with Asahikawa, Japan; Vladimir, Russia; and Canterbury, England.

Patrick Dullard, president of the Friends of Constitution Trail, said these gardens and others — including those in people’s yards facing the trail — reflect “how the trail weaves through the fiber of the community. ... It’s more than getting from Point A to Point B.”

In particular, the sister cities’ gardens “symbolize peace, reaching out to people around the world,” he said.