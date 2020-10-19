 Skip to main content
Watch now: George Floyd mural unveiled in Bloomington
Watch now: George Floyd mural unveiled in Bloomington

Bloomington artist Bruce Clark, left, and Illinois Wesleyan University English-Writing major Yovana Milosevic, were instrumental in creating the mural, "Holding Onto Each Other," as it was dedicated at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project Office, 724 W. Washington St., on Oct. 18. The project was funded by the Illinois Arts Council, the McLean County Arts Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Students from the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal worked with Illinois Wesleyan University English-Writing major Yovana Milosevic as they helped create the poem that was the basis for the mural that was dedicated at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project Office, 724 W. Washington St., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
