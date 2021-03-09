 Skip to main content
Watch now: Grossinger Motor Arena vaccination clinic to expand with help of Illinois National Guard
030721-blm-loc-2dentist

Bloomington dentist Stacey Van Scoyoc injects the COVID-19 vaccine into Christine Stewart's arm during a McLean County vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Thursday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois National Guard will deploy to Bloomington to assist local public health officials as they scale up the mass vaccination site at Grossinger Motors Arena. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The arena has served as a mass vaccination site since January, but the expanded manpower will allow up to 4,600 doses to be administered per day once supply is available. 

But when exactly supply will level up to the demand isn't clear: Asked by The Pantagraph whether the arrival of National Guard teams coincides with increased vaccine shipments, McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said "No." 

"But we are preparing for increased allocations," she added in a statement. "With this current plan, we are capable of administering up to 10 times the vaccinations that we have been averaging weekly." 

The site is open to all McLean County residents who qualify under the state's vaccination guidelines.

031021-blm-plus-1covidvigil (copy)

The McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination site is organized for careful social distancing at Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 22.

This story will be updated. 

