Watch now: Grossinger Motor Arena vaccination clinic to expand with help of Illinois National Guard

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois National Guard will deploy to Bloomington to assist local public health officials as they scale up the mass vaccination site at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The arena has served as a mass vaccination site since January, but the expanded manpower will allow up to 4,600 doses to be administered per day once supply is available.

Watch now: Illinois High School Association announces expanded spectator limits at outdoor events The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced on its social media platforms Monday outdoor athletic events can be increased from a total of 50 spectators to 20 percent venue capacity, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

But when exactly supply will level up to the demand isn't clear: Asked by The Pantagraph whether the arrival of National Guard teams coincides with increased vaccine shipments, McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said "No."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"But we are preparing for increased allocations," she added in a statement. "With this current plan, we are capable of administering up to 10 times the vaccinations that we have been averaging weekly."

The site is open to all McLean County residents who qualify under the state's vaccination guidelines.

This story will be updated.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past