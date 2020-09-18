Watch now: Groundbreaking next week for $23 million Bloomington-Normal YMCA building

YMCA, OSF and Easterseals announced their idea for the new building in April 2018 and set a fundraising goal of $16 million. But $19,989,000 had been raised as of Friday from 379 donors.

"I really believe this was God having a hand in this," Wilken said. "We set a campaign goal of $16 million. To raise this kind of money speaks volumes to this community and what they value. I'm gratified that donors would step up in this way."

The nearly $20 million allows the YMCA to begin construction on 69,000 square feet. The YMCA hopes to raise another $1.2 million for construction of a second gymnasium, which would bring the building to 76,000 square feet, Wilken said.

The YMCA could finance the balance needed to reach $23 million, he said. YMCA, Easterseals and OSF hope that the building will open in spring 2022.