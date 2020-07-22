× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The July increase in COVID-19 cases in many Central Illinois counties isn't a surprise because more people are out and about and getting tested for the novel virus, public health professionals said Wednesday. But it doesn't have to be this bad, they said.

"It's a concern," said Sara Sparkman, a spokeswoman for the health department in Tazewell County, where nine new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The brings the county's new total to 239. The increase in cases began during the week of June 12 with 23 new cases reported. Last week, 44 new cases were reported.

"We are seeing more testing but we are seeing more interaction among people ... and we are concerned about people not social distancing and not wearing masks," Sparkman said. "We know that can slow the spread."

"We did anticipate a rise in cases, as we moved into a period where more things were opening and more people are out and about," said Jenny Barrie, health educator and public information officer with the LaSalle County Health Department. LaSalle County announced 14 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing their new total to 364.

Said Barrie: "We are currently heading in the wrong direction and we need everyone to do their part too so we can slow down our number of positive cases."

Wednesday also had the highest number of new cases in the month of July statewide, with 1,598. Twenty-three deaths reported.

"This (increase) is propelled by the spread of COVID-19 from infected individuals, who do not realize they are sick, to people they know," Barrie said. "All of us need to be willing to...wear a mask in public, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently."

"I see people in gas stations and grocery stores not wearing masks," said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department. "I know that hasn't been a part of our culture but there are a number of studies that have confirmed now that masking is important."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at a news conference in Chicago, said "COVID-19 has not gone away and it remains a serious threat."

While Illinois' COVID positivity rate — positive cases has a percent of total tests — is half that of neighboring states, COVID has "no boundaries" and the state's progress against COVID could be reversed, Pritzker said.

"This virus is not a blue state virus or a red state virus ... going without a mask is not a political statement," he said.

In Tazewell County, many recent cases have been households contacts of people who have tested positive and people who have traveled "and when they come back, they test positive," Sparkman said.

In McLean County, nine new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, meaning 41 people have been diagnosed so far this week, 146 since the surge began on July 3 and 411 since the first case was announced on March 19.

Of the 411, 326 have recovered, 68 are isolating at home, two are hospitalized and 15 have died, said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight. The most recent death was two weeks ago.

Increased testing and more people out in public — but not keeping 6 feet away from others and not wearing a mask — are primary reasons for the increase, McKnight said.

"We are not just testing the sickest of the sick as we were at the beginning of the pandemic," McKnight said. "Now, anyone can be tested, including people who are asymptomatic."

"We want the public to be aware that there are asymptomatic cases that we aren't aware of," McKnight said. "We don't know necessarily what COVID looks like. It may not look like a sick person.

"So, every person we interact with, we should assume they have COVID and vice versa," McKnight continued. "And that's why we're wearing our masks or face coverings and we're keeping our distance at least 6 feet away from others."

Sparkman urged people who have tested positive and who are contacted by their health department to provide them with names of their close contacts — people who have been within 6 feet of them for more than 15 minutes without a mask for the two days prior to them testing positive.

Those close contacts have been exposed to COVID and need to quarantine for 14 days so they don't expose others to the virus.

In DeWitt County, which has had 24 confirmed cases, and in Piatt County, which has had 30 cases, the "spike" began about a week and a half ago, Remmert said. Recent cases include household contacts of people who had tested positive and people without symptoms who tested positive before a scheduled surgery.

New mobile test sites In addition to the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems are starting new mobile testing in rural communities. Mobile testing sites are open 9 a.m. to noon and those scheduled as of Wednesday evening were: July 23, Aug. 13, Sept. 3 and Sept. 24 at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.

July 30, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy.

Aug. 6, Aug. 27 and Sept. 17 at 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth. Anyone may be tested by drive up or walk up. Face coverings must be worn. People must be able to do a nasal self-swab test although parents may do it for children who can't do it themselves.

"We've gotten into the habit of looking at the number of cases," Remmert said. "I'm more interested in the seriousness of the cases. The number of hospitalizations are a truer indication of the seriousness of the disease and I feel fortunate that we've had only one hospitalization in DeWitt and none in Piatt. Most of our cases have had very mild symptoms and some have had no symptoms at all."

While numbers of tests and cases are increasing in Central Illinois, positivity rates are remaining steady or increasing slightly.

In McLean County, where 19,600 tests have happened, the cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 21 is 2.2%.

In Tazewell County, the rate has fluctuated between 1 and 2%, Sparkman said. In DeWitt County, the rate is 1.3%, Remmert said.

Statewide, the rate for the seven-day period ending July 21 is 3.2%.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

