Watch now: Help turns out to clear trees following Bloomington-Normal ice storm

“Until that snow and ice melts, some of these limbs are just hanging really low and they cause a real problem, making it impassable,” Damery said.

It could take two to three days to clear the trail of snow and fallen trees, Damery said, but it will remain closed to the public until the snow and ice melt enough to pop the branches back to their natural shape.

“We just ask for patience from the residents,” he said. “Ultimately, some of the obstacles are not going to clear until the ice and the snow melt.”

There also were power lines taken out in residential areas, but no road closures, said Cathy Oloffson, a city spokeswoman.

“A lot of residents were hit, their trees were impacted by the ice storm, especially following with the snow, creating additional weight on those,” she said. “It’s just going to take some time because the damage across our community is pretty extensive and far reaching.”

Crews are collecting downed tree limbs and branches, and people are encouraged to move any debris to an open curbside area for easy removal. The branches and limbs will be picked up, but Oloffson said it will take some time due to the amount of damage throughout the town.