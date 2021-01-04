Watch now: Help turns out to clear trees following Bloomington-Normal ice storm

BLOOMINGTON — The frigid weather that swept through over the weekend left behind countless ice-coated limbs that still posed a threat Monday, forcing heavy-lifting across the region. Utility outages were still reported.
“We haven’t seen anything like this — and we’re projecting to be cleaning this up for probably a year,” said Jaclynn Guin, an office manager for Oak Bros Tree Care and Removal of Bloomington, which has 10 full-time employees.
“We’ve been called all the way out to Danvers, Gridley, Pontiac – we’re kind of going everywhere right now, which is normal for us, but the amount of calls coming in is wild. We’ve had people contacting us at 3 a.m. even,” Guin said.
The National Weather Service estimates the region received 3-4 inches of snow Sunday, creating an icy start to the new year. Downed limbs and trees were reported in various areas.
Crews are working on several parts of Constitution Trail, which has been closed. On Sunday, Normal town officials encouraged people to stay off the path due to down power lines and fallen trees, but Parks Director Doug Damery said people continued using it despite dangerous conditions.
In several areas low-hanging branches posed additional unsafe conditions, especially if people are not paying attention to their surroundings, he said. The branches could break off due to the snow and ice.
“Until that snow and ice melts, some of these limbs are just hanging really low and they cause a real problem, making it impassable,” Damery said.
It could take two to three days to clear the trail of snow and fallen trees, Damery said, but it will remain closed to the public until the snow and ice melt enough to pop the branches back to their natural shape.
“We just ask for patience from the residents,” he said. “Ultimately, some of the obstacles are not going to clear until the ice and the snow melt.”
There also were power lines taken out in residential areas, but no road closures, said Cathy Oloffson, a city spokeswoman.
“A lot of residents were hit, their trees were impacted by the ice storm, especially following with the snow, creating additional weight on those,” she said. “It’s just going to take some time because the damage across our community is pretty extensive and far reaching.”
Crews are collecting downed tree limbs and branches, and people are encouraged to move any debris to an open curbside area for easy removal. The branches and limbs will be picked up, but Oloffson said it will take some time due to the amount of damage throughout the town.
Nick Gobtop and his father, Bill, both of Hudson, carried large branches from the backyard of Dennis Stauffer on Rowe Drive in Bloomington early Monday, as they helped Stauffer recover from a fallen, ice laden limb that took out electrical service to his home.
“I’m working as a volunteer for Central Illinois Housing Network,” Bill Gobtop said.
As tree branches cracked like rifle shots over their head, they threw pieces of the limb into multiple piles of debris on Rowe Drive as an electrical contractor from Intren of Union, Illinois, began lifting a ladder 20-plus feet into the air to work with live electrical wires to restore power to the home.
“We could probably get a lot of help for veterans in need of clean up but Central Illinois Housing Network is without the funds to do the work at this time,” Gobtop said.
The non-profit organization has about $200,000 worth of work that is waiting on donations to fund construction work on local veterans’ homes, said Nick Gobtop.
“I’m not the one who usually needs help,” Stauffer said, as he gingerly walked around debris in his backyard. “I hurt my foot so I’m out of commission.”
Stauffer said he was lucky, in that he had an electrical generator that had kept his furnace working since the ice storm took out power to himself and two other neighbors.
“We’re fortunate to have people who are willing to help out in a major ice story like this,” he said.
In the first three days of the new year, the Bloomington Dispatch Center fielded 270 calls for the fire department and 330 calls for the police department. The average per day in 2020 was 31 calls per day for the fire agency.
Those calls were back to normal Monday and none of the calls reported resulted in life-threatening issues. But public works department employees continue to work on clearing streets and roads, some of which is made tougher by trees and limbs still heavy and drooping thanks to snow and ice.
“It’s been a challenge, but our crews have been great,” said Nora Dukowitz, a spokeswoman for the city. “Thanks for everyone’s hard work and patience.”
As of Monday evening, Ameren Illinois was reporting 3,188 customers still without power, including 590 in McLean County. Corn Belt Energy reported 1,960 customers without power, including 512 in McLean County.
Mediacom Senior Director of Communications Phyllis Peters said this storm was unusual because instead of a major outage in one contiguous area, there appeared to have been damage spread over different smaller areas. She said the impact in in 10 to 20 customers in each of several communities and maybe fewer in other smaller communities.
Clinton, which had two different power outages of over 24 hours, Eureka, and Pontiac were the three most impacted areas, she said.
"It (power lines) may not be damaged," Peters said. "It may have just pulled away from the pole, the house because of a limb or branch. The ice itself might have pulled it down or the snow that might've packed up on the ice afterward."
The weather service is forecasting areas of freezing fog on Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny skies.
David Proeber and Sierra Henry contributed to this report.
Photos: Cleanup from weekend's ice storm begins in Bloomington-Normal
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow