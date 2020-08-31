Watch now: Here's how the Bloomington-Normal area is helping with Hurricane Laura recovery

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-based Corn Belt Energy has sent crews to Louisiana to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Laura.
The Midwest Food Bank Bloomington/Normal Division also sent on Saturday a semi-trailer load of cleanup kits, paper towels and drinks to Louisiana in cooperation with partnering organization, Somebody Cares. That load arrived in Louisiana on Sunday, Executive Director Tara Ingham said Monday.
In addition, family food boxes are being prepared at Midwest Food Bank locations in Normal, Morton and Peoria.
"No orders from Salvation Army yet for family food boxes but we know it takes a while for them to assess the damage and determine exactly where help is needed," Ingham said.
Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative reported that its entire electric system is without power because of extensive storm damage, including downed lines, damaged poles and severe flooding. The coop requested assistance from Corn Belt and other coops; 11 Illinois coops responded.
Corn Belt has sent two crews consisting of four journeymen linemen and two forestry journeymen. Multiple crews remain available at Corn Belt's Bloomington and Princeton offices to handle daily operations.
"Corn Belt Energy has a long-standing history of providing a helping hand to its cooperative peers in trying times and our thoughts and prayers are with our linemen as well as everyone impacted by Hurricane Laura," said Corn Belt President and CEO Don Taylor.
Linda Smoot, who evacuated from Hurricane Laura in a pickup truck with eight others, reacts as they return to see their homes, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of the hurricane, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Patricia Bingo Lavergne reacts as she sees the inside of her damaged home for the first time in Lake Charles, La., after returning home after evacuating from Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
CORRECTS SPELLING OF THE MAN'S NAME - James Townley, who has a heart condition, lies on is couch with no electricity in his partially destroyed mobile home in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Linda Smoot, who evacuated from Hurricane Laura in a pickup truck with eight others, reacts as they return to see the damaged home of her niece for the first time, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of the hurricane, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Linda Smoot, right, Rakisha Murray, center, and Bernie Murray who evacuated from Hurricane Laura in a pickup truck with eight others, react to the scenes of devastation as they return to see their homes for the first time, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of the hurricane, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Linda Smoot, who evacuated from Hurricane Laura in a pickup truck with eight others, reacts outside her sister's home, as they return to see their homes for the first time, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of the hurricane, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Rakisha Murray, right, reacts as she sees for the first time the damaged home of her sister, Patricia Mingo Lavergne, background, in Lake Charles, La., after they returned from evacuation in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Rakisha Murray cries in relief as she arrives to see her mother's home undamaged, after she returned from evacuation with her mother and other family in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Loubertha Rideaux, left, sits on the door jamb of a truck in Lake Charles, La., as her daughter Patricia Mingo Lavergne reacts, after they returned form evacuation in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. They evacuated and returned in the truck with eight adults and one child. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Patricia Mingo Lavergne salvages baby clothes she had been collecting for her unborn granddaughter, as she returns to her damaged home for the first time in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Rakisha Murray cries in relief as she arrives to see her mother's home largely undamaged, after she returned from evacuation with her mother and other family in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Monique Benjamin, left, and her daughter Amiah Winbush, 17, look at the damage to their car detailing business, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Remnants of the half destroyed mobile home of James Towfley, who is living in the standing half, are seen in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Cameron Arvie, 11, climbs on tires strewn by Hurricane Laura, at the family's destroyed auto detailing business in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Linda Smoot, who evacuated from Hurricane Laura in a pickup truck with eight others, reacts as she returns to see her niece's damaged home, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of the hurricane, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Rakisha Murray cries in relief as she arrives to see her mother's home largely undamaged, after she returned from evacuation with her mother and other family in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Rakisha Murray cries in relief as she arrives to see her mother's home largely undamaged, after she returned from evacuation with her mother and other family in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Logan Cunningham, of Canary Tree Service of Jacksonville, Fla., walks past tree debris as he waits for more equipment to arrive, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
