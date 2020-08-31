 Skip to main content
Watch now: Here's how the Bloomington-Normal area is helping with Hurricane Laura recovery
Watch now: Here's how the Bloomington-Normal area is helping with Hurricane Laura recovery

Tropical Weather

A child pulls a crab trap through the mud in Holly Beach, Louisiana, amid devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

 GERALD HERBERT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-based Corn Belt Energy has sent crews to Louisiana to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Laura.

The Midwest Food Bank Bloomington/Normal Division also sent on Saturday a semi-trailer load of cleanup kits, paper towels and drinks to Louisiana in cooperation with partnering organization, Somebody Cares. That load arrived in Louisiana on Sunday, Executive Director Tara Ingham said Monday.

In addition, family food boxes are being prepared at Midwest Food Bank locations in Normal, Morton and Peoria.

"No orders from Salvation Army yet for family food boxes but we know it takes a while for them to assess the damage and determine exactly where help is needed," Ingham said.

The Corn Belt crews left Friday and Saturday to assist Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative in Jennings, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura caused 18 deaths and damage and power outages to hundreds of thousands of people as it ripped through portions of Louisiana and eastern Texas.

Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative reported that its entire electric system is without power because of extensive storm damage, including downed lines, damaged poles and severe flooding. The coop requested assistance from Corn Belt and other coops; 11 Illinois coops responded.

Corn Belt has sent two crews consisting of four journeymen linemen and two forestry journeymen. Multiple crews remain available at Corn Belt's Bloomington and Princeton offices to handle daily operations.

"Corn Belt Energy has a long-standing history of providing a helping hand to its cooperative peers in trying times and our thoughts and prayers are with our linemen as well as everyone impacted by Hurricane Laura," said Corn Belt President and CEO Don Taylor.

Tara Ingham

Ingham
+2 
Don Taylor

Taylor

 Paul Swiech

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

