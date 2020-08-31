Watch now: Here's how the Bloomington-Normal area is helping with Hurricane Laura recovery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-based Corn Belt Energy has sent crews to Louisiana to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Laura.

The Midwest Food Bank Bloomington/Normal Division also sent on Saturday a semi-trailer load of cleanup kits, paper towels and drinks to Louisiana in cooperation with partnering organization, Somebody Cares. That load arrived in Louisiana on Sunday, Executive Director Tara Ingham said Monday.

In addition, family food boxes are being prepared at Midwest Food Bank locations in Normal, Morton and Peoria.

"No orders from Salvation Army yet for family food boxes but we know it takes a while for them to assess the damage and determine exactly where help is needed," Ingham said.