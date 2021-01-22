Watch now: Here's when snow is expected in Bloomington-Normal this weekend

NORMAL — Expect a snowy weekend and start to the workweek in Bloomington-Normal.

The National Weather Service is projecting flurries Saturday night, with a freezing rain mixture forecast for Sunday night. More flurries are expected on Monday.

Starting Sunday at 7 p.m., all on-street parking in Normal will be banned until further notice in anticipation of snow.

Normal town officials announced Friday that all cars in Normal must be parks in a garage or in a driveway starting Sunday night. Normal police may issue tickets to those still parked on the street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People who do not have access to a garage or driveway park for free in the town's parking lots of any Normal parks, such as Anderson, Fairview and Underwood.

The town is issuing the snow parking ban in an effort to allow snowplow crews to easily clear the entire street and parking areas. People are advised to stay at least 100 feet behind operating salt vehicles, and to avoid passing salt or plow trucks.

Brrr! All-time snowfall records

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0