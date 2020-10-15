Watch now: Here's who was honored at Women of Distinction

"We have seen many people in this community do amazing things, in spite of the pandemic, and we wanted to acknowledge those women while doing so safely," she said.

That's why the YWCA decided in July to go ahead with this year's event but to do so virtually.

People who registered were emailed a link and watched winners being announced at 7 p.m. on YouTube. More than 350 people registered to watch the event but German said more people watched because some immediate families and small groups of friends gathered "in their bubbles" to view the announcements.

Women of Distinction remains relevant after 31 years because pay disparities still exist between women and men and women are in fewer leadership positions in business, government and technology fields, German said.

"What you see affects what you believe is possible," German said. By highlighting woman in certain fields, the YWCA hopes to empower others.

Six women were honored from among 26 nominees. They were: