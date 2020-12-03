Watch now: How 2 Miller Park leopard cubs that couldn't walk were rehabbed by experts in Omaha

BLOOMINGTON — Two snow leopard cubs were lounging in the back of a Miller Park Zoo exhibit on Thursday morning following a six-hour drive from Nebraska the day before.
Zoo staff welcomed the cubs home this week after spending two months at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, where the animals were treated to help with walking.
"We realize that the physical therapy these guys needed was above what we could do in terms of needing that veterinary oversight constantly," said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo superintendent. "... The Omaha zoo really stepped up for us and took these guys for two months and did that staff intensive physical therapy."
The male and female, which do not yet have names, recovered from a congenital condition called “swimmer’s syndrome." The condition causes the hind legs to splay out. When the animals try to walk, their movements resemble swimming, said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at the Omaha zoo. The condition, the cause of which isn’t known, sometimes is seen in domestic puppies, but is rare in kittens.
Zoo staff held a press conference in Nebraska on Wednesday where staff demonstrated physical therapy exercises the cubs participated in. Tetzloff, who drove to Omaha earlier this week to pick up the leopards, said it was a true "full circle" moment for him.
"I grew up in Omaha and I started out working at the zoo there," he said. Now Tetzloff is in charge of the North American Species Survival Plan, where he works with zoos throughout the country on which ones will breed snow leopards and where those cubs will end up once they are born and can travel.
The physical therapy started with binding the two hind legs together, then eventually used harnesses and other devices to improve strength. Staff also massaged muscles and ligaments.
Darlene Klimek was the primary caretaker for the cubs during their eight weeks in Omaha. Klimek’s colleagues have dubbed her “Mama Dar,” and they say the cubs respond better to her than to other people. The historic zoo, which dates to the late 1800s, has a long history of rehabilitating animals.
“It’s been a real treat to be able to do this and help them on their journey forward,” Klimek said. “They’re getting bigger, they’re getting tougher.”
The cubs now weigh about 16 pounds, compared to the 4 pounds when they came.
Snow Leopards are a vulnerable species with fewer than 7,000 left in the wild in Central Asia.
Miller Park Zoo's female and male adult snow leopards have had multiple cubs. The animals are now in various zoo facilities across the United States.
The cubs that returned to Bloomington this week were part of the zoo's third successful litter and were born in August. The cubs will not be immediately reunited with their parents as a safety precaution, said Tetzloff.
Two Bloomington-Normal museums are among 43 Illinois institutions to receive a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits.
They are being housed in a building at the zoo, which is currently closed off as state mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic has also become a point of concern for certain animals that could be susceptible, said Tetzloff. He said big cats and primates can contract COVID-19, so they have been taking extra precautions to prevent that from happening.
"We've required masks from the day we opened, staff also has to wear masks," he said.
Members of the public can visit the cubs' parents who are in an outdoor exhibit on the west side of the zoo. Tetzloff said the zoo plans to provide video updates on the cubs via their social media and website.
"I am excited for the day when the public gets to be back in our indoor exhibits again, especially when they get to see the cubs," said Tetzloff. "... We are happy they are home."
The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
Meet Bloomington's snow leopards rehabilitated at Omaha zoo
