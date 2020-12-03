Watch now: How 2 Miller Park leopard cubs that couldn't walk were rehabbed by experts in Omaha

The cubs that returned to Bloomington this week were part of the zoo's third successful litter and were born in August. The cubs will not be immediately reunited with their parents as a safety precaution, said Tetzloff.

They are being housed in a building at the zoo, which is currently closed off as state mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic has also become a point of concern for certain animals that could be susceptible, said Tetzloff. He said big cats and primates can contract COVID-19, so they have been taking extra precautions to prevent that from happening.

"We've required masks from the day we opened, staff also has to wear masks," he said.

Members of the public can visit the cubs' parents who are in an outdoor exhibit on the west side of the zoo. Tetzloff said the zoo plans to provide video updates on the cubs via their social media and website.

"I am excited for the day when the public gets to be back in our indoor exhibits again, especially when they get to see the cubs," said Tetzloff. "... We are happy they are home."

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

