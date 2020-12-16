Watch now: How a Towanda group uses backpacks to help kids entering foster care

Working as an investigator, Beguin faced difficult situations in which children were often taken out of their home the day of the initiated DCFS investigation.

"I would have a situation where a kid and he’s putting his stuff literally in a garbage bag," she said, adding that she would think, "There's so much wrong with this already."

When a child is removed from a home, they are often experiencing an incredibly emotional psychological event in their lives, said Dan Duback, Beguin's husband.

The act of placing their belongings in a garbage bag could lead to negatively associating themselves with the item, leading to thoughts such as, "I'm worth trash," or "my stuff is trash," he said.

Beguin began purchasing out-of-pocket backpacks from dollar stores to have on hand long before her retirement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If she was ever placed in a situation where a child was going to removed from the home, she would provide a plain colored bag for the child to pack their clothes, toothbrush or any other personal items they would need.