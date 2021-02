Watch now: 🏈 How Bloomington-Normal celebrated Super Bowl Sunday 🏈

BLOOMINGTON โ€” Staying close to home was the rule of thumb on Super Bowl Sunday.ย

Barry Weaver of Bloomington was at Krogerโ€™s at 1502 N. Main St. in Bloomington, picking up two frozen pizzas and several bottles of two-liter Cokes on Sunday before the game.

โ€œWe are watching the game as a family, but it seems kind of subdued this year,โ€ he said. โ€œNobody is having any parties because of the coronavirus. There are two teams playing that donโ€™t have a local connection. And it is freezing cold outside. So pizza and Coke are fine for this year.โ€

McLean County health officials on Saturday urged people to stay home and watch the game to avoid "that super-spreader event." That followed similar warnings nationally, as well as various COVID measures atย Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, includingย the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs being tested for theย coronavirus.ย

McLean County last month began loosening COVID rules, as infection numbers improved.ย