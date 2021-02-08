Watch now: 🏈 How Bloomington-Normal celebrated Super Bowl Sunday 🏈

Barry Weaver of Bloomington was at Kroger’s at 1502 N. Main St. in Bloomington, picking up two frozen pizzas and several bottles of two-liter Cokes on Sunday before the game.

“We are watching the game as a family, but it seems kind of subdued this year,” he said. “Nobody is having any parties because of the coronavirus. There are two teams playing that don’t have a local connection. And it is freezing cold outside. So pizza and Coke are fine for this year.”

McLean County health officials on Saturday urged people to stay home and watch the game to avoid "that super-spreader event." That followed similar warnings nationally, as well as various COVID measures at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs being tested for the coronavirus.

McLean County last month began loosening COVID rules, as infection numbers improved.