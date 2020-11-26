Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal celebrated Thanksgiving, despite the pandemic

Abundant Life serves more than 400 meals a week through daily lunches and also operates a clothing and food pantry.

Ahrens said he was thankful for the people the church gets to help, the ministry staff and volunteers and the community itself.

“There’s always a big need,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Bloomington was as busy as ever despite having no inside dining service. Instead, cars were lined up, following colored arrows in the parking lot to pick up orders large and small.

Manager Jasmine Booth said business was about the same as a typical Thanksgiving and she recognized some familiar faces among the customers picking up orders. With staff outside directing traffic and delivering meals, she was thankful for Thursday’s dry weather after two days of rain.

Brandi Martin of Carlock was thankful for the dry weather, too. As her shift at Cracker Barrel neared its end, she was looking forward to dinner at home with her husband, his mother and her parents.