Watch now: 🏈 How Bloomington-Normal is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday 🏈

Barry Weaver of Bloomington was at Kroger’s at 1502 N. Main St. in Bloomington, picking up two frozen pizzas and several bottles of two-liter Cokes on Sunday before the game.
“We are watching the game as a family, but it seems kind of subdued this year,” he said. “Nobody is having any parties because of the coronavirus. There are two teams playing that don’t have a local connection. And it is freezing cold outside. So pizza and Coke are fine for this year.”
McLean County health officials on Saturday urged people to stay home and watch the game to avoid "that super-spreader event." That followed similar warnings nationally, as well as various COVID measures at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs being tested for the coronavirus.
McLean County last month began loosening COVID rules, as infection numbers improved.
Phil Chottinard and Elisabeth Farrell of Normal were at Pub II half an hour before kickoff to watch the game Sunday, but there were several empty seats around them.
"We're rooting for the Buccaneers because we like Tom Brady," Farrell said.
McLean County remains in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, which allows indoor dining and drinking for parties of up to 10 people, but capacity in eating and drinking establishments is limited to 50% capacity.
Susan Kerman of Normal was picking up a pizza from Tobin’s Pizza in Bloomington right before kickoff. It’s the first time she can remember where she hasn’t been at a Super Bowl party.
“There was a lot of discussion with our friends who always throw a big party and I guess they decided against it or either to scale it down and we didn’t make the cut,” she said. “I think the pandemic is easing up, but people don’t want to risk it.”
More Super Bowl coverage on pantagraph.com
Joe White of Bloomington was picking up sandwiches from Subway at 1005 N. Main in Bloomington.
“I usually go someplace and hang out to watch it,” he said. “I always find someone to watch it with, but this year, before I realized it, it was Super Bowl Sunday and I hadn’t made any plans. I think we are all kind of in that mindset of not hanging out together anymore because of COVID-19.”
Beth Carson of Normal was at Avanti’s Restaurant in Normal getting a Party Time Pizza Package for her family.
“I’m still not comfortable going to parties with people I don’t know or where they have been,” she said. “I don’t wear masks around family and hardly ever do at work anymore, but I trust those people. I think by this summer, I will feel comfortable enough, but it’s too early.”
Guylaine Dohman, owner of Gig’s Place Bar & Grill in Fairbury, was glad the restrictions allowed the restaurant and bar to be open Sunday.
“No changes, other than servers wearing masks,” she said. “It’s business as usual.”
For many dads and their daughters, Super Bowl Sunday meant the annual Daddy-Daughter dance, sponsored by the Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department.
“We’re here because everything else is not possible,” said Rafal Rosinski, who was there with his 4-year-old daughter, Ola. “But it’s a lot of fun to dress up and dance.”
For Ray Chambers and his 7-year-old daughter, Sofia, it has become a tradition.
“We have been doing it for three or four years now and it is something we look forward to,” he said.
Ted Coussens and his daughter, Ava, 8, were also there.
“The Daddy-Daughter dance lets us get out of the house and have some fun,” Ted said.
Photos from the Super Bowl
020821-blm-loc-1superbowl
Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football
Photo2
Super Bowl Football
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
The Latest: Chiefs win toss, defer as Super Bowl kicks off
Virus Outbreak US Surge
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow