BLOOMINGTON — Nathan Tasker was able to strength-train inside at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA on Friday, but approached the workout with a sense of responsibility rather than celebration.

"I owe it not only to myself but to friends, neighbors, family, people I don't even know, to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Tasker said as he stayed at least 6 feet away from another exerciser and cleaned equipment with disinfectant between sets.

"It kind of instills a sense of normalcy," Tasker, 36, of Bloomington, said of resuming inside Y workouts. "A sense of normalcy is an illusion but it's a welcome mirage."

Phase four of Restore Illinois took effect on Friday, allowing people to return to indoor exercise and recreation, provided numbers are limited to 50 or 50 percent of facility capacity; indoor dining with groups of 10 or less, with tables 6 feet apart and no more than 25% of capacity; museums and zoos at no more than 25 percent of capacity; theaters at no more than 50 people or 50 percent of capacity; outdoor spectator sports at no more than 20 percent of seating capacity; and day camps at no more than 50 percent of capacity.

For people who exercise, closing of fitness centers in March when COVID-19 began its rampage through Illinois meant changing work outs.

Tasker ran a lot outside and participated at home in live-streaming of YMCA workouts but didn't do significant weight training for three months.

"I was a little frustrated at times with the lack of access but I understand," he said. When he resumed strength training, he had to reduce his weights by 25 percent.

"Part of the journey is the buildup," he said.

"It does feel very good to have the opportunity to welcome our members and program participants back inside," said YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken.

When members arrive, their temperatures are checked, they are asked health-related questions and are asked to wear masks in common areas. Stickers have been placed on exercise equipment and on the floor to remind members to be six feet apart.

In addition, the YMCA summer camp has been expanded to a third site — Northpoint Elementary School and Park — and 50 more children have been added, Wilken said.

At Four Seasons Health Club II in Bloomington, Gina Mandros participated in her first PIT indoor strength and conditioning workout since March. In the interim, she has run outside, participated at home in Four Seasons classes offered on Facebook and joined PIT classes outside when outside fitness classes resumed a month ago.

"I'm excited for it," said Mandros, 37, of Bloomington. "The equipment is being appropriately sanitized and this is a large space, which allows us to maintain a safe distance from each other to abide by CDC guidelines."

Outside Four Seasons, a Zumba Gold class was happening under a tent.

"We love that they offer outside classes," Alicia Henry, 64, of Bloomington, said as she continued to exercise.

While Henry is glad for Phase 4, she said she'll continue to exercise outside for a while rather than venture in because she cares for two vulnerable people and doesn't want to risk exposing them to anything.

At Four Seasons, members are being asked to wear masks in common areas but not while exercising, said Four Seasons President Tony Maier. Numbers of participants will be monitored so the 50 percent capacity figure is not exceeded, he said.

At The Workout Company in Normal, owner Carl Clover said class sizes are being limited and equipment has been spaced out to allow for social distancing.

"We weathered the storm," Clover said. "It's going to be nice getting back to full strength. We want to continue to provide fitness to our community."

Meanwhile in Uptown Normal on Friday, while outdoor dining areas were still being used, patrons sat inside at many locations.

Alex Ebbert, a bar manager at Medici in Normal, said a group of 10 people came into the restaurant shortly after it opened Friday. That’s the largest group they can have under current rules. Other groups came in later.

“We’re super excited about that,” said Ebbert. Plexiglas partitions have been placed between booths.

Pheasant Lanes, a bowling center in Bloomington also saw early arrivals.

“We’re safe, sanitized and ready to roll,” said David Bartlett, general manager at Pheasant Lanes.

Pheasant Lanes, which has 32 lanes, will be renting lanes in pairs and skipping every other pair of lanes.

The Skate ‘n’ Place roller rink at 1704 Morrissey Ave. in Bloomington planned to open with reduced capacity at 7 p.m. Friday, according to a telephone recording. Face coverings are recommended but will not be required at Skate ‘n’ Place. The concession area will be open with a reduced menu but there will be no water fountain, the recording stated.

The news was not good for everyone on Friday.

The Children’s Discovery Museum remained closed because of a last-minute addition to the Phase 4 reopening requirements.

“All interactive exhibits had to be closed and that is a children’s museum,” said Beth Whisman, cultural arts director for the town of Normal. The museum is working with other children’s museums and public health officials to seek modifications to the Phase 4 requirements.

“We’re going to do what we do best. We’re going to innovate and modify,” she said. The museum gift shop is open and day camps are continuing.

Normal Theater also remains closed as it makes changes with hopes of opening in mid-July.

Among changes will be a switch in the ticketing system to assigned seats, explained Whisman. Some seats will be blocked off and capacity will be limited.

Also disappointed was Allen McBride, director of Timber Pointe Outdoor Center at Lake Bloomington. Timber Pointe reopened for day camps and family retreat weekends earlier this month but McBride expected that overnight camps for people with disabilities would be allowed under Phase 4.

"We agree that the health and safety of everyone is a top priority," McBride said. "However, we are disappointed to see that overnight camps are still not permitted in the Phase 4 reopening plan.

"There are very comparable situations that are allowed, including camp grounds, hotels and gatherings of up to 50 people," McBride continued. "There is no definitive end time for Phase 4 which means that there is a chance that we could be forced to go the rest of 2020 and into 2021 without any overnight camps."

McBride said Timber Pointe provides "an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities and other special needs to gain confidence and live a week without limits. Also, these overnight camps provide crucial respite to families who have no other options."

What's included in phase four

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

