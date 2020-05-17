Watch now: How COVID-19 in meatpacking plants is felt in Central Illinois

Similar outbreaks have hobbled the beef, pork and poultry industries.

Cheryl Wells, who manages Lexington Finer Foods, said certain cuts of beef have been in short supply, “but for the most part, we’re getting in enough supply to fill our meat case and most of our customers have been pretty good about not emptying the meat case.” The store does have a one-per-customer limit on packaged hamburger.

“We’re doing fine, compared to what I’ve heard, that other stores are out of meat. I don’t know if that is from people panic shopping and filling their freezers or if they’re just not getting much in,” she said.

Sabin said that in less than three months, the price of meat he buys has almost doubled. He anticipates more problems as restaurants reopen, families decide to grill their summer meals, and more people continue to stay home all day, for every meal.

"I order daily from different distributors and the inventory is not in their warehouses at all," he said. If his customers place an order a week in advance, he tells them there's no guarantee the order will be complete. He also doesn't quote prices, because they change daily.