Watch now: How COVID-19 in meatpacking plants is felt in Central Illinois

Scott Sabin stocked up to make sure he could supply customers of Wyanet Locker with the food they wanted.
But with slaughterhouses closed or staffed with fewer employees amid the coronavirus outbreak, "tons" of hog and cattle farmers aren't able to sell their animals for processing. That affects the supply chain to Sabin's six distributors, then to Sabin's Bureau County wholesale and retail business, then to his customers. He's already run through the frozen meat he'd ordered as a safeguard.
He said some distributors are encouraging early orders, with buyers signing up for product that hasn't yet been processed. But come delivery time, "they might've ordered a whole semi load of ribeyes and gotten a half load, or it didn't show up at all."
Nationally, meat exports are surging even as the industry is struggling to meet domestic demand because of coronavirus outbreaks at processing plants that have sickened hundreds of workers and caused companies to scramble to improve conditions.
One of the outbreaks has been at Rantoul Foods in Rantoul. Workers with OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center and occupational health services organization SafeWorks Illinois tested 225 employees there.
Dr. David Fletcher, of SafeWorks Illinois, estimated there are still 200 employees left to test. Of those who tested positive, two were showing signs of sickness while the remainder were asymptomatic. One person was hospitalized.
“This is a younger population, and they’re very asymptomatic, and that’s very scary,” Fletcher said. “When someone is an asymptomatic carrier, they’re going to go on and infect four to five people. You’ve got to stop that.”
Despite efforts to test all 650 employees with Rantoul, a significant portion did not get tested out of fear of losing their job or their immigration status, Fletcher said.
The Rev. Nelson Cuevas with Cultivadores/Cultivators Inc. is working with Rantoul employees who tested positive for the virus.
Cultivadores/Cultivators Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides outreach programming and daycare for essential workers. The organization began helping workers with the virus after rumors and racial discrimination toward the Latino population spread throughout the Rantoul community.
Cuevas said out of the 30 Latino Rantoul Foods employees who tested positive, almost all of them were eager to return to work and are pleased with how the pork plant is handling the outbreak.
“You gotta understand this: we were all in compliance — daycares like mine, pork plants, the one in Rantoul — in compliance to the old way of doing things,” said Cuevas. “All of us had to learn to get into the new compliance that CDC and public health is having.”
Similar outbreaks have hobbled the beef, pork and poultry industries.
Cheryl Wells, who manages Lexington Finer Foods, said certain cuts of beef have been in short supply, “but for the most part, we’re getting in enough supply to fill our meat case and most of our customers have been pretty good about not emptying the meat case.” The store does have a one-per-customer limit on packaged hamburger.
“We’re doing fine, compared to what I’ve heard, that other stores are out of meat. I don’t know if that is from people panic shopping and filling their freezers or if they’re just not getting much in,” she said.
Sabin said that in less than three months, the price of meat he buys has almost doubled. He anticipates more problems as restaurants reopen, families decide to grill their summer meals, and more people continue to stay home all day, for every meal.
"I order daily from different distributors and the inventory is not in their warehouses at all," he said. If his customers place an order a week in advance, he tells them there's no guarantee the order will be complete. He also doesn't quote prices, because they change daily.
New customers tell Sabin that their regular grocery store has empty shelves or limits purchases, and they want to stock up. Linda Witte, co-owner of Bloomington Meats ("The Best Meat on Bunn Street") has heard appliance stores are out of standalone freezers.
With fewer animals being processed, farmers are forced to house, feed and care for otherwise market-ready animals. This has caused the system to bottleneck as the backlog of animals grows.
“We’ve got the animals,” said Jenny Jackson, spokeswoman for the Illinois Pork Producers. “We have more animals than we have processing capability for.”
Julie Gerke and Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this story.
