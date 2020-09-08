Watch now: How to celebrate butterflies, bees and hummingbirds in Central Illinois

Seeing these little beauties may even inspire you to plant your own pollinator garden or monarch way station next spring.

But it’s not too late to take action to attract Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds to your yard and help them on their journey south.

“August and September is a time when people who haven’t seen them in their backyard over the summer often see them as they come back through,” said Deanna Frautschi, who regularly gives informational talks on hummingbirds at the Sugar Grove festival and elsewhere.

This is a good time to put up a hummingbird feeder and fill it with a solution that’s four parts water to one part sugar, said Frautschi.

“The rule of thumb is to leave them up until two weeks after you’ve seen the last one,” she said. “For those of us who are hummingbird fanatics, we will leave up one or two (feeders) through the first frost.”

Leaving the feeders up may help stragglers who delayed their departure or even attract a stray Rufous Hummingbird or Anna’s Hummingbird, normally seen only west of the Mississippi River, said Frautschi.