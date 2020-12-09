Watch now: How Toys for Tots of McLean County is responding to fewer donations this season

NORMAL — Like many charity organizations, Toys for Tots of McLean County had to drastically alter plans this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of toys for children in need are typically housed inside the YouthBuild McLean County building on Wylie Drive in Normal. But this is no typical year.
"Because of the pandemic, we lost all four of our major fundraisers and toy drives," said Troy Ziegler, director of the group. "We're in the hole this year more than we've ever been in the past."
It's a big operation for the nonprofit, which has been helping kids for about two decades. Last year, 13,000 toys were given to more than 4,300 children, averaging at about three toys per child. So far, the organization has raised 3,000 toys to distribute, and Ziegler expects to be able to deliver at least one toy per child this year.
Drop-off sites are at dozens of locations throughout McLean County, including businesses, offices. restaurants and bars. The red and white boxes are hard to miss with the iconic red Toys for Tots train.
But this year, state-wide mitigation efforts aimed at limiting the spread of COIVD-19 have had an unfortunate side effect. With businesses closed, the nonprofit organization lost necessary foot traffic for donations.
"The boxes also act as our advertisement throughout town as you go through these places, and you see the box, and you think, and you remember," Ziegler said. "We’ve lost that just because of the fact that people are asked to stay home, they’re shopping online, they’re not out and about as much as they used to be in years past.”
And the organization predicts an even greater need for the program this holiday season with registration emails pouring in earlier than past years.
The group is working hard to ensure thousands of McLean County children have something to open Christmas morning.
On Saturday, the first Heroes to Heroes Drive-thru Toy Drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Binny's parking lot on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.
The event calls on people to become heroes by donating new, unwrapped toys for children in need. First responders, doctors, nurses, teachers and military members will be collecting the donations during the toy drive.
“We want to raise enough toys to give to children who are unable to have Christmas,” said Tianna Ziegler, 16, who has volunteered with the program with her dad, Troy Ziegler, for many years.
For more information on drop-off locations or to make a monetary donation, visit the Toys for Tots McLean County website, or call the Salvation Army at 309-829-9476. Donations are accepted through Dec. 14, and distribution will be Dec. 16 through 17.
Volunteers for the Saturday toy drive and distribution dates and are welcome.
“I’ve always woke up on Christmas morning fortunate and able to open up gifts," Tianna Ziegler said. "Seeing kids who are unable to do that really makes me sad and I just want to make sure every kid in McLean County is able to have a great Christmas. This means a lot.”
