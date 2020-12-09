Watch now: How Toys for Tots of McLean County is responding to fewer donations this season

"The boxes also act as our advertisement throughout town as you go through these places, and you see the box, and you think, and you remember," Ziegler said. "We’ve lost that just because of the fact that people are asked to stay home, they’re shopping online, they’re not out and about as much as they used to be in years past.”

And the organization predicts an even greater need for the program this holiday season with registration emails pouring in earlier than past years.

The group is working hard to ensure thousands of McLean County children have something to open Christmas morning.

On Saturday, the first Heroes to Heroes Drive-thru Toy Drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Binny's parking lot on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

The event calls on people to become heroes by donating new, unwrapped toys for children in need. First responders, doctors, nurses, teachers and military members will be collecting the donations during the toy drive.