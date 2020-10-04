Watch now: I&M Canal trail takes you through history

The bike ride from Utica to LaSalle is about 5 miles each way. The trail is mostly packed dirt and grass. Although you can use a road bike, a hybrid or mountain bike will give you a more comfortable ride.

Roughly halfway, at an area called “Split Rock,” there is a good spot for a snack break with a picnic table. It oversees a sandstone rock face through which a tunnel was bored for trains to pass.

Depending on the time of year, you will see wildflowers, butterflies and birds, including waterfowl and even American white pelicans either on the canal itself, the trees that line it or adjacent lakes and ponds.

Mile markers provide information about the canal and its history as well as information about the area. The markers start with 35 and end with 96, representing the approximate distance from the canal’s origins in Chicago to its end in LaSalle.

The park at the trail’s end in LaSalle has nearly life-size metal silhouettes representing both famous people, such as Lincoln, and ordinary people connected to the canal’s history. Each has explanatory signs.