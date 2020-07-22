You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Illinois announces 1,598 new COVID cases; positivity rate at 3.2%
Reditus Laboratories technicians process a nasal swab from a person at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that 1,598 more Illinoisans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 23 more have died of the novel virus.

The 23 deaths included one in Central Illinois, a Montgomery County woman who was more than 100 years old, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.

Wednesday's numbers mean that 165,301 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this year and 7,347 have died.

The preliminary, statewide positivity rate of COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 21 is 3.2%, IDPH said.

As of Tuesday night, 1,456 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the novel virus. Of those, 337 were in intensive care units and 132 were on ventilators, IDPH said.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

