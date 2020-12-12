Watch now: Illinois announces 8,737 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Another 127 Illinois residents have died with COVID-19 the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

The deaths included a man in his 90s from Champaign County, a woman in her 80s from DeWitt County, a woman in her 80s from Edgar County, a woman in her 80s from Ford County, five LaSalle County residents, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s from Logan County, a man in his 70s from Macon County, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s from Tazewell County, and a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s from Woodford County.

Also, an additional 8,737 confirmed or probable cases were reported by IDPH officials Saturday.

The state report also indicated two more McLean County residents had died, but it was not known if those were previously included among the 11 confirmed deaths in the county last week. As of Friday, McLean County had confirmed 69 deaths related to COVID-19.