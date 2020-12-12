Watch now: Illinois announces 8,737 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Another 127 Illinois residents have died with COVID-19 the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday.
The deaths included a man in his 90s from Champaign County, a woman in her 80s from DeWitt County, a woman in her 80s from Edgar County, a woman in her 80s from Ford County, five LaSalle County residents, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s from Logan County, a man in his 70s from Macon County, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s from Tazewell County, and a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s from Woodford County.
Also, an additional 8,737 confirmed or probable cases were reported by IDPH officials Saturday.
The state report also indicated two more McLean County residents had died, but it was not known if those were previously included among the 11 confirmed deaths in the county last week. As of Friday, McLean County had confirmed 69 deaths related to COVID-19.
McLean County Health Department officials announced in October that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Saturday, the IDPH is reporting a total of 841,688 cases, including 14,176 deaths. As of Friday night, 5,048 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU and 627 patients were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11 is 10.8%.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported 538 people were tested at the Community Testing Site on Bloomington's west side on Friday.
This story will be updated.
How we are: 6 Area residents tell personal stories of COVID
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
