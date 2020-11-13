NORMAL — Ray Stephens wanted something to manage chronic back pain.

A father of young kids, Stephens, 33, of Normal, visited Beyond/Hello, Bloomington-Normal's first recreational-use cannabis business, for the first time Wednesday.

“I’ve got three herniated discs and a deteriorating joint, so I want to find something that can help me with that, especially in the nighttime when I’m trying to lay down, or say in the middle of the day when I’m out playing with my kids,” he said.

Amid a global pandemic and ensuing economic slowdown, cannabis businesses remain a rare bright spot in the Illinois economy, raking in millions of dollars and tax revenue.

It is in large part thanks to a designation that kept dispensaries and cultivation centers open under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's months-long stay-at-home order. The decision put purchasing marijuana on the same level as going to pharmacy, filling up the gas tank or using any other service of a designated “essential business.”

The transition from outlawed to essential was remarkably fast. The state legalized recreational pot only in January. Since then, consumers have spent more than $500 million on the product, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation data shows.

About 74% of the sales came from Illinois residents. But more than $128 million came from out of state — a new kind of revenue from outside Illinois.

In October, Illinois generated a record $75 million in adult-use recreational cannabis sales, a nearly $8 million increase from the previous month, according to the IDFPR.

It is a highly lucrative segment of the economy, especially as other states loosen restrictions.

Jushi Holdings Inc., a global cannabis and hemp operator, brought the first recreational cannabis dispensary, Beyond/Hello, to McLean County in May. Since then, the store serves nearly 500 customers on the busiest days, said Blyth Huestis, vice president of Jushi Holdings Inc.

“Fortunately, we established really strong relationships with the vendors in Illinois and nationwide," she said. "The impact wasn’t too significant, however, flower is by far the most popular product in Illinois and there was a small shortage. We still had the product available, but the selection wasn’t as wide.”

Despite a slight dip at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Molly Cunico, Beyond/Hello “brand ambassador,” said sales only continue to increase. She described the virus as being a "dam kind of holding the business back," since people were unable to just walk in the store to shop.

The store quickly pivoted to online ordering in order to serve as many customers as possible, she said. Now, the store completes anywhere between 45 and 70 orders per hour, and it opened Thursday to walk in shoppers.

“I can’t wait to actually see more of what it will look like outside of the world of corona," she said. "If people could just walk in and come and visit us, I think our sales would really hit an uptick.”

Waynetta Lemons, 36, of Normal, also came to Beyond/Hello in Normal for the first time last week. The store sells a variety of flower, edibles, cartridges, topicals, tinctures and extracts.

"We have no clue what we're going to get," said Lemons. "I've heard a lot of good stuff about this place, so I just wanted to try it for myself."

Seeing more green

Illinois is one of 15 states that have legalized recreational adult-use marijuana, a number that has been growing almost every year. On Nov. 3, Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana legalized recreational use cannabis, and South Dakota and Mississippi legalized medical cannabis.

Illinois allowed all 55 of the medical dispensaries to add adult-use sales at their existing locations and open a second adult-use location after legalizing adult-use marijuana Jan. 1.

The state planned to award 75 new recreational licenses through a lottery system, which was placed on hold after unsuccessful applicants alleged the process unfairly excluded minorities, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The state has issued 70 licenses for dispensaries under the new law, 24 of which were issued since Jan. 1. State law could allow for as many as 500 locations, but elected officials in some areas, like Decatur, have refused to issue permits out of a concern about the impact of sales.

Other areas have put the question of allowing of local sales up to voters. Last week, residents in six Chicago suburbs — Mount Prospect, Batavia, Glen Ellyn, Elk Grove Village, Park Ridge and Wilmette — voted in support of an advisory referendum to allow the businesses.

On Thursday, a new dispensary opened in a former Outback Steakhouse in Springfield, the city's third.

For municipalities and the state, the sales have brought in about $36.1 million in sales tax from January to August, according to the latest state data. Another $69.7 million went to the Cannabis Regulation Fund, which gives money to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the justice system, or used to address substance abuse and prevention, and mental health.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jushi plans on expanding business in McLean County with an additional Beyond/Hello store in Bloomington, said Huestis. The company purchased property at 118 Keaton Place with plants to renovate and open later this year as a recreational adult-use cannabis.

The space was previously Slim Chickens, a fast-food restaurant.

Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign witnessed a similar pattern after beginning adult-use recreational cannabis sales in January, said Jason Erkes, chief communications officer for parent company Cresco Labs.

“In January, I think every dispensary across the state saw long lines and very heavy demand, and that was a great way to launch the program," said Erkes. "Those sales and demand continued through February, and then the pandemic hit in March. We’re fortunate that the cannabis industry was deemed an essential industry.”

The dispensary, like Beyond/Hello, had to quickly implement strict guidelines at the start of the pandemic, including going to online sales-only for adult-use marijuana. Erkes added that the dispensary also experienced a slight product shortage due to increased demand, which was expected.

Erkes said the dispensary has consistently seen a steady stream of new customers, especially during the pandemic.

“We’ve heard from customer after customer who are looking for an alternative to help dealing with what’s going on in our state and our world right now," Erkes said. "Customers have been turning toward cannabis to help with everyday wellness, including symptoms of anxiety, sleepless nights and depression that this pandemic is causing.”

Under federal law, marijuana remains illegal and in the same class as heroin or LSD. That has discouraged major banks from doing business with marijuana businesses, which also were left out in the coronavirus relief packages.

One new Sunnyside customer, John O'Neal, 69, of Monticello, said he supposed it was "stress of the election," that enticed him to visiting the dispensary on Monday.

Tina Lee, of Bloomington, also visited Beyond/Hello in Normal for the first time on Wednesday. It was the first time she had been to a dispensary since recreational use was legalized, but said she was very impressed with the store and its operations.

Lee said she didn't understand why recreational cannabis was ever banned since it had so many medical uses, adding that "there are a lot of people out there who have eating disorders who can use it, or depression."

Cunico said many of the Beyond/Hello customers have mentioned increased symptoms of depression and anxiety brought on by the pandemic, which led to them seeking out alternative ways to treat their symptoms.

“It was a bit of a boom because people were feeling that, and it was a source of comfort, it was a source of getting that anxiety relief without spending a ton of money or going and getting pharmaceutical meds,” said Cunico. “It’s a hard time, I really think it’s affecting everybody really heavily on their mental health, and I just feel like that’s where we really fit in, is helping people get through this super difficult time.”

Ian Hogenson, 19, of Bloomington, said he was recently approved to use medical cannabis to treat his anxiety and depression. He said it has helped him increase his productivity, and that it is a comfort knowing he has it in the event of an anxiety attack.

"It's the only thing that will help with my depression and anxiety," he said.

First-time purchasers

Jerry Dengmanivanh, inventory manager of Sunnyside in Champaign, said companies such as his are trying their best to normalize and professionalize the industry.

"It is a new legalized product for us all here in the state of Illinois," he said. "We're all just trying to learn our best and try to guide people in the best way we can to help them in their daily lives."

Denmanivanh said Sunnyside hopes to eventually continue its consulting option, which helps customers find products that fit their wants and needs.

Additionally, Huestis said, people are researching and learning more about the product, which is leading to increased customer curiosity and becoming more comfortable.

Erkes said it’s difficult to predict what the market will do, but that Cresco has seen an increase in sales each month and new customers who have never purchased cannabis before.

“I think it represents the demand and the interest in cannabis as a wellness alternative," Erkes said. "People are turning to it for dealing with mild pain and aches, to help them sleep, to deal with the symptoms of what’s going on in our world today.”

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.