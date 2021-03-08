Watch now: Illinois COVID-19 update: Positivity rate, hospitalizations remain near pandemic lows

As of Monday, just over 9%, or 1.1 million, of the state’s 12.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

In a news conference late last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged that some residents who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine may still find it difficult to schedule an appointment as the federal government continues to increase production and delivery of vaccine doses.

“The increasing supply of vaccine is frankly very exciting, but there is still a shortage across the nation,” Pritzker said on Friday. “That means getting an appointment is still a frustrating experience.”

Pritzker expressed optimism, however, that vaccination numbers will continue to improve as the state expects to receive upward of 100,000 doses per day from the federal government by mid-March.

While the state continues to build and expand vaccination capacity in advance of increased supply, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials announced Sunday that Chicago’s United Center federal mass vaccination site will now limit appointments to Chicago residents currently eligible for the vaccine as part of the state’s vaccination plan. That includes frontline essential workers, people over 65 years of age, and people aged 16-64 with preexisting conditions and disabilities.