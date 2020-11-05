Watch now: Illinois COVID deaths exceed 10,000; McLean County health official warns of new virus surge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The presidents of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka told The Pantagraph that they were ready for a patient surge but asked everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of that happening.

"At Carle, we work to be as prepared as possible to serve the needs of our community in all types of situations," said Colleen Kannaday of Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka. "We do currently have the capacity for further increases in hospitalizations as well as the ability to expand overall bed capacity through our surge plan. However, we are seeing hospital capacity decreasing throughout the state and eventually patients from areas well outside our region may be looking for care, too. This potential strain on the health care system at large is another reason we echo the encouragement for everyone to do their part to keep themselves and their community safe."