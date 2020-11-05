Watch now: Illinois COVID deaths exceed 10,000; McLean County health official warns of new virus surge

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County officials reported 104 new COVID cases and one fatality on Thursday, while the death toll statewide surpassed the 10,000 mark and one-day infections set a record 9,935.
An autumn surge of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, that has hammered Illinois has made the last eight days’ totals the eight highest during the outbreak.
“I cannot stress (enough) how important your individual actions are right now. What you do, what we all do will determine how much worse the coming weeks will look,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a coronavirus briefing in Chicago. “We are seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the state. Our community transmission rates are at drastic levels.”
The McLean County resident who died was "a female in her 30s with no known underlying health conditions who was not associated with any long-term care facilities," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the county health department. She was the county's 39th COVID fatality since March and the county's first COVID death this week after five county residents died of the virus last week.
"This is a terrible reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of taking steps to protect everyone around you," McKnight said. "While it has often been older individuals with underlying conditions that are hospitalized, young healthy individuals are not immune to complications from this disease. No one can guarantee whether they will have a mild illness or serious complications due to COVID-19."
A total of 362 in the county have tested positive so far this week and 4,720 since March 19.
The percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week also jumped to 7.1% from 5.8% on Wednesday.
Of the more than 104,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.5% have come back positive, McKnight reported.
"Our daily case counts in McLean County have been increasing and our positivity rate points to the prevalence of the virus in our community," McKnight said. "We currently have over 500 active cases, which we haven't seen since right before and right after our previous surge. We know that hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator, with increases in both often seen several weeks after surges in new cases."
The presidents of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka told The Pantagraph that they were ready for a patient surge but asked everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of that happening.
"At Carle, we work to be as prepared as possible to serve the needs of our community in all types of situations," said Colleen Kannaday of Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka. "We do currently have the capacity for further increases in hospitalizations as well as the ability to expand overall bed capacity through our surge plan. However, we are seeing hospital capacity decreasing throughout the state and eventually patients from areas well outside our region may be looking for care, too. This potential strain on the health care system at large is another reason we echo the encouragement for everyone to do their part to keep themselves and their community safe."
Lynn Fulton, of St. Joseph, said: "Over the course of the past week, OSF HealthCare has seen an uptick in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 across its 14-hospital ministry. As a result of our pandemic planning, we have, thus far, been able to manage patients and staffing at each of our facilities without the need to transfer patients or significantly alter elective procedures. As we work to manage our resources, we would encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands and maintain safe distances from others to help curb the spread of the virus."
Two more McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Thursday as McKnight reported that 12 people were inpatients with the virus compared with 10 on Wednesday. None were in intensive care, she said.
Forty-nine more people were in home isolation, with 507 people isolating at home compared with 458 on Wednesday, McKnight said.
But, 52 more people have recovered from the virus as McKnight reported that 4,162 people were no longer in isolation compared with 4,110 on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois:
- LaSalle County reported its 73rd COVID fatality, a woman in her 90s, and 142 new virus cases, to bring its case total to 3,137.
- Tazewell County reported 105 new cases, to bring its total to 3,304. While IDPH reported two additional deaths in Tazewell, Sara Sparkman of that county's health department, could not confirm the new fatalities on Thursday.
- Livingston County reported 44 new cases, to bring their total to 930.
- Ford County reported 53 new cases, including eight associated with an outbreak at Accolade HealthCare Paxton Senior Living, meaning that county has had 228 confirmed cases.
- IDPH reported another death in DeWitt County, which would be that county's 6th fatality.
- Logan County reported 38 new COVID cases, increasing its case total to 765.
Statewide, the 9,935 additional cases brought to 447,491 the number of state residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since March. As of Wednesday night, 3,891 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since May 21, with 772 of them in intensive care and 343 on ventilators.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the previous week was 9.1%, up from 8.5% the day before, and the one-day positivity rate was 11.6%. Those numbers hadn't been that high since mid-May. Thirty-two percent of hospital beds statewide remained available.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
