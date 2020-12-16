Watch now: Illinois expected vaccine shipments halved for next 2 weeks, Pritzker says

SPRINGFIELD — The state has been advised it will receive roughly half of the shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations originally expected from the federal government for the next two weeks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
The national shipment for the period was originally slated to include about 8 million vaccine doses but is now expected to include only 4.3 million. Because the vaccine is being distributed on a population basis, each state will have their doses cut proportionally, Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the news was dictated by Gen. Gustave Perna, who is chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s vaccination effort. The vaccine is manufactured by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNtech.
“This development will likely cut our state's projected Pfizer shipments this month by roughly half,” Pritzker said. “The same is true across the rest of the nation. This does not affect vaccine shipments that already arrived at our Strategic National Stockpile on Monday as part of our initial 109,000 doses for this week. Shipments to regional destinations across the state remain on schedule.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said final expected numbers have not been decided for future shipments as estimates are changing on “literally an hourly basis.” She said the state did not have information as to why the anticipated shipment was scaled down.
Ezike also said while the vaccine is promising and the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, continued social distancing, masking and avoiding large gatherings are needed until the vaccine is widely administered. It’s also important for a majority of Illinoisans to take the vaccine in order for it to be effective on a broad scale, she said.
“If they don't come out of the ultra-cold freezers and get into the arms of individuals, we make no progress on this pandemic,” she said.
The state Wednesday reported another 7,123 confirmed or probable cases of the virus, driving the seven-day average case positivity rate downward one-tenth of a percentage point to 8.5%.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to show a marked decrease as well, hitting their lowest point in 37 days with 4,793 beds in use by those with the disease. That included 1,045 in intensive care unit beds and 590 on ventilators, both numbers falling from the day prior.
IDPH also reported another 146 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 14,655 among 870,600 confirmed or probable cases and more than 12 million tested since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 101 new cases of people with COVID and two deaths — a man and woman in their 80s in long-term facilities. There now have been 75 COVID-related deaths and 10,333 probable and confirmed cases in the county, the department said.
Support Local Journalism
Thirty-one cases and one death also were reported in Livingston County. LaSalle County health officials also Wednesday said there are 105 new cases and five deaths.
On Tuesday, health care workers in Chicago and at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria received the first COVID-19 vaccinations. Those in the medical field and people living in nursing homes will get vaccinations first. The shots are being earmarked for counties with high fatality rates.
McLean County is not in the first wave of vaccinations and officials have said it will probably be months before the general public will have availability.
Pritzker said the state has been working with local public health departments to practice its administration for weeks, as the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at 70 degrees below zero Celsius and can spoil if not administered within five days of being removed from ultra-cold storage.
Pritzker said a vaccine manufactured by the drug company Moderna could also be approved this week, and it can last 30 days after being removed from the regular freezer storage that it requires.
That could make the logistics of distribution easier, he said after taking questions about timelines for distribution to certain counties and health departments. But Pritzker said it is unclear how many doses of that vaccine will arrive and when.
Ezike advised that distribution of the existing Pfizer vaccines must be done deliberately to minimize spoilage due to the requirement of ultra-cold storage.
“What we're calling bureaucracy, a lot of it is logistics for a very difficult product that no one has ever dealt with in the vaccine world,” she said. “So we want to get it right, not just fast.”
Chris Coates, of The Pantagraph, contributed to this report.
COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day
What Top 5 earners in McLean County government make
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.