Watch now: Illinois expected vaccine shipments halved for next 2 weeks, Pritzker says

Thirty-one cases and one death also were reported in Livingston County. LaSalle County health officials also Wednesday said there are 105 new cases and five deaths.

On Tuesday, health care workers in Chicago and at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria received the first COVID-19 vaccinations. Those in the medical field and people living in nursing homes will get vaccinations first. The shots are being earmarked for counties with high fatality rates.

McLean County is not in the first wave of vaccinations and officials have said it will probably be months before the general public will have availability.

Pritzker said the state has been working with local public health departments to practice its administration for weeks, as the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at 70 degrees below zero Celsius and can spoil if not administered within five days of being removed from ultra-cold storage.

Pritzker said a vaccine manufactured by the drug company Moderna could also be approved this week, and it can last 30 days after being removed from the regular freezer storage that it requires.