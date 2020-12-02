Watch now: Illinois sees highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois marked what Gov. J.B. Pritzker called “a solemn milestone” Wednesday when public health officials announced 238 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, by far the highest single-day fatality number since the pandemic began.

Although part of that number may have been attributable to reporting delays of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pritzker said the rising number of new cases and hospitalizations indicated that the state is still in the middle of an infection surge.

“We’ll continue to watch these numbers closely in the coming weeks to have a better picture of our trajectory, but a life lost, reported late, following a holiday, is still a life lost,” Pritzker said.

That news came as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours out of 85,507 tests performed, making for a single-day case positivity rate of 11.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate ticked up two-tenths of a point, to 10.6 percent.