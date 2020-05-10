Watch now: Illinois State confirms first on-campus case of COVID-19

According to the department's online graphic, the majority of McLean County cases are people in their 20s, followed by people in their 50s and 40s. But the department has recorded cases in people younger than 10 and among those in their 80s, among other age groups.

Almost two-thirds of the McLean County cases are women. By race, the virus has affected 63 whites and 40 blacks. Cases among Hispanics, Asians and people identified as other or unknown remain in single digits.

LaSalle County, which reported nine new cases on Saturday, also has confirmed its fifth death. Ford County has a new case, bringing its total to 14, with one death. Three of Ford County's cases are associated with congregate living facilities.

Confirmed cases among staff and inmates also have been recorded at Logan Correctional Center and Pontiac Correctional Center, among other state prisons.