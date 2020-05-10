You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Illinois State confirms first on-campus case of COVID-19
1 comment
breaking top story

Watch now: Illinois State confirms first on-campus case of COVID-19

042820-blm-loc-2virusquad

A lone figure walks past Cook Hall at Illinois State University as the campus quarantines against the coronavirus Monday, April 27, 2020. School officials are trying to make plans for next semester amid fears that the virus could still be infecting people across the nation.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University has confirmed its first on-campus case of COVID-19.

In a post on its website, the university said it was notified Saturday of the positive test result. "It is the first on-campus confirmed case involving a student, faculty or staff member at Illinois State University," the posting said.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department said seven recent cases involved students gathered at a private residence in late April and early May. All seven are isolated at home and 10 to 12 close contacts - who are asymptomatic - were asked to self-quarantine.

The most recent numbers from the health department show the county has had 115 people with positive test results and 87 of them have recovered. Others remain hospitalized or isolated. Three people have died since the outbreak began in March.

ISU moved from face-to-face instruction to online learning in mid-March, but some students remained in the residence halls and in off-campus housing. On April 4, Normal Mayor Chris Koos gave Normal police authority to disperse groups of more than 10 people.

According to the department's online graphic, the majority of McLean County cases are people in their 20s, followed by people in their 50s and 40s. But the department has recorded cases in people younger than 10 and among those in their 80s, among other age groups.

Almost two-thirds of the McLean County cases are women. By race, the virus has affected 63 whites and 40 blacks. Cases among Hispanics, Asians and people identified as other or unknown remain in single digits.

LaSalle County, which reported nine new cases on Saturday, also has confirmed its fifth death. Ford County has a new case, bringing its total to 14, with one death. Three of Ford County's cases are associated with congregate living facilities.

Confirmed cases among staff and inmates also have been recorded at Logan Correctional Center and Pontiac Correctional Center, among other state prisons.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says 416,331 people have been tested, with 76,085 receiving positive results. Some 3,349 people have died.

ISU considers options for fall semester

Paul Swiech contributed information for this story.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News