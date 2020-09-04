Watch now: Illinois State University athletes hold march on campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University athletes are holding a protest and march on campus.

The event comes after a controversial statement last week by university Athletics Director Larry Lyons that led athletes to boycott team practices and events.

Lyons, during a video-conferencing meeting with athletes, said that "All Redbird Lives Matter" while mentioning racial injustice. That was seen as mirroring the phrase "All Lives Matter," which is widely interpreted as a dismissive critique to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lyons, who is white and has worked in the athletic department for 30 years, said his comment was “offensive to our student-athletes" and apologized.

Lyons’ apology was met with a list of demands from student-athletes on Sunday that included required seminars for athletics administration staff, coaches and athletes, more people of color in positions of power and in mental health facilities, a commitment to more diversity in the athletic training staff and an athletic department plan to support the Black Lives Matter movement and future social justice movements.