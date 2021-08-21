Watch now: Illinois State University program helps clients match their voice with their authentic self

NORMAL — For Len Meyer, the right voice is more than a matter of preference.

It's true that speaking in a deeper tone fits Meyer's sense of self the best: Meyer is transgender/nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, but expresses their gender in a way that leans masculine in dress, overall appearance and vocal sound.

"One of my values in life is to live authentically. Before I transitioned nine years ago, I had been dealing with gender identity issues for a long time," said Meyer, of Bloomington. "When I changed my name in 2012 and began living as Len, it was like, 'That's who I've always been from the beginning.' For me, being able to have the voice that sounds right, have my body match who I am, have my name match who I am, really helps me live an authentic life."

It's also true that speaking in a deeper tone can become a matter of safety in just a few seconds.

"If I go into a women's bathroom, most likely I will be verbally assaulted," Meyer said. "I don't necessarily feel comfortable going into the men's bathroom, but it's easier for me to go into the men's bathroom and, if I have to speak, the lower my voice is, the safer I am in that scenario."

Meyer noticed that taking testosterone helped, but they still felt something was missing.

That was where a unique program at Illinois State University came into play for Meyer in late 2019.

At Fairbury Hall, within ISU's Eckelmann-Taylor Speech and Hearing Clinic, there's now a full-fledged voice therapy program specifically aimed at aligning a person's voice with their gender. The program — open to anyone interested — is largely led by clinical educator Tricia Larkin and graduate students completing clinical hours for their degrees.

Although the pandemic has curtailed its in-person offerings, the program's reputation has grown significantly since its first days — when it wasn't really a formal program at all.

A 20-year veteran speech pathologist from a school in LeRoy who made the jump to a clinical position at ISU, Larkin was approached by graduate students exploring the topic of transgender voice care for their theses in late 2016.

At the time, there was no formal gender-affirming voice care of the kind in McLean County.

"It was really the students who provided the impetus," Larkin said. "They're like, 'If we know this and don't do anything about it, then shame on us.' We decided we weren't going to ignore what we knew is the right thing to do."

***

Larkin, who jokes easily about being a "middle-aged, white cisgender woman," did some studying, conferred with voice training specialists in the Communication Sciences and Disorders program at ISU and, with the help of graduate students serving as clinical educators, welcomed the program's first two clients in August 2017.

"We've grown from that point on and dedicated a lot of time and investment into the community to making sure that we're staying relevant," Larkin said. "What I hear from my clients is, 'This made such an important change in my life. I feel more comfortable being in public because my gender will be perceived more accurately.'"

Meyer can attest to that, being one of around two dozen clients the program has served thus far. Meyer and Larkin connected early in the program's development and Meyer would meet with graduate students who'd chosen to work in gender-affirming therapy.

"That way, when they do go to the clinic, they've already met someone who's transgender," Meyer explained.

Although the clinic operates on a semester-based schedule, clients can stay in the program for as long as they feel is necessary.

Sometimes that's a few weeks and sometimes that's a year. For Meyer, who decided to undertake the program after serving as a sort of liaison to it, months felt more appropriate.

"It takes a lot of work, because you have to think about, 'Where's my voice? Am I breathing the right way?'" Meyer said. "Once I hit that three- or four-month period, I was kind of like, 'OK, now I know I'm on the right track. I know the things I'm doing are working.'"

It's a work in progress for everyone — clinicians and clients alike.

"I was in choir in high school — it kind of reminded me of that," Meyer said. "Learning how to get my voice out of my head and down deeper in my chest until it was a matter of exercising my jaw, exercising ways of opening my mouth, where I'm breathing from when I'm taking a breath, that kind of thing."

Sarah Greenberg, a graduate student who worked with one client last year on voice therapy, said she'll take what she learned from the experience with her into the professional sector. She wants to work with children, she said, and realized the principles she learned are equally applicable to them, too.

"The graduate student clinicians were a little nervous, especially online, because it can be hard to make a good impression, but I think everyone learned a lot," she said. Of her own lessons, she added, "Every single person is different, and to assume all sorts of things about people that might be LGBTQ — that's not helpful."

***

While the COVID-19 pandemic stalled some of the program's growth, Larkin said, it also created a new opportunity: remote therapy. When graduate students and clients pivoted to online meetings, Larkin said it opened up the chance for people without reliable transportation to participate in the program.

"If you have a diverse gender identity and you think you need to address your communication, we are the only option in ... this Central Illinois area," she said. "There have been barriers to care and strangely, COVID-19 has addressed some of those barriers because we've moved to Zoom. I feel well-supported by our administration and they hope the telepractice piece can remain in place."

The way Meyer sees it, services aimed specifically at LGBTQ needs have increased in number over the past several years, but there's still work to be done. With the clinic established formally and remote services now on the table, Meyer said the focus is shifting toward how to make gender-affirming care available for those who can't afford the program's sliding-scale fees.

"Tricia and I have talked about ways that we can fund the clinic so that we can get more folks into it," Meyer said. "I felt totally grateful to have the privilege of paying for it, but there are some trans folks who are homeless or unemployed or both who don't have that access and they need it. I know that she is working with other organizations to figure out ways that we can help fund these people.

"As a trans person, I want to make sure that this particular service continues to happen in Bloomington-Normal and in Central Illinois because there's so many folks that need the care and need access to care."

