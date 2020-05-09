Watch now: Illinois State University students share responsibility for McLean County's COVID uptick, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — Recent social gatherings of some Illinois State University students at a private residence is one reason for McLean County's recent uptick in COVID-19 cases following a period with few new cases.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday two new cases of the novel coronavirus in McLean County. Both are females in their 20s and in isolation at home, she said.
That brings to 112 the number of confirmed COVID cases in McLean County since the first diagnosis on March 19. Eighty-seven of those people have recovered, 20 are at home in isolation and two are hospitalized, including one in an intensive care unit, McKnight said.
Three of the 112 people died earlier this spring.
"Their passing away was a result of the COVID disease process," said Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor. "All three individuals had co-morbidity issues which greatly enhanced the disease process."
But seven of the recent cases were ISU students who gathered at a private residence in late April and early May, Graven said. All seven are on home isolation and 10 to 12 asymptomatic close contacts have been asked to self-quarantine, Graven said.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the university would be contacted by the health department if students or workers on campus had tested positive for COVID but no such notification has been made. The seven students were off campus.
"As far as off-campus gatherings, we, right from the beginning in our messaging, encouraged everyone to take this seriously" with social distancing and hygiene, Jome said. "That's a message that we still really encourage everyone to follow."
While ISU moved from face-to-face instruction to online learning in mid-March, some students remained in the residence halls and in off-campus housing. Meanwhile, Normal Mayor Chris Koos on April 4 gave Normal police authority to disperse groups of more than 10 people.
Twenty-three McLean County residents in their 20s — more than any other age group — have had confirmed COVID cases.
"The disease has been present in our community for a while," Graven said. "The weather is nice, people are getting anxious and antsy and are possibly testing the measures of the social distancing efforts and messaging that we have been trying to promote."
But she warned that COVID is an "equal opportunity" virus that isn't going away and people need to respect social distancing guidelines.
McKnight said 3,139 McLean County residents have been tested for the virus.
At the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 132 more people were tested on Thursday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Friday. That brings to 4,165 the number of Illinoisans who have been tested since that site opened March 28.
While there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bloomington-Normal's homeless shelters, discussions are underway on how to isolate residents if there is an outbreak, McKnight said.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced that county's third and fourth COVID-19 fatalities on Friday. A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s have died after being diagnosed earlier with COVID.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the additional loss of two of our LaSalle County residents to this illness," said health department Administrator Julie Kerestes. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones."
LaSalle County also announced two more COVID cases — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s — both in isolation, bringing to 93 the number of residents who have tested positive. Forty-two LaSalle County residents have recovered.
Other area counties' COVID numbers include Champaign (247 cases, six deaths); Macon (141 cases, 15 deaths); Iroquois (84 cases, one death); Tazewell (56 cases, three deaths); Livingston (24 cases, one death); Woodford (15 cases, one death); Ford (12 cases, one death); Logan (nine cases); Piatt (seven cases); Marshall (four) and DeWitt (three).
Statewide, IDPH reported Friday 2,887 new COVID cases and 130 additional deaths, meaning 73,760 people have had confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,241 have died since March.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
