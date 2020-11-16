Watch now: Illinoisans 'in for a rough ride'; McLean County reports highest number of active COVID cases

ISU, testing site COVID numbers

COVID-19 testing at McLean County Fairgrounds

967 people tested on Monday

Illinois State University

1,691 student COVID tests in the past week, with 94 positive for the virus, for a positivity rate of 5.6%

19,487 student COVID tests since Aug. 17, with 1,717 positive for the virus, for a positivity rate of 8.8%

1,600 students have recovered from the virus