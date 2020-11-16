Watch now: Illinoisans 'in for a rough ride'; McLean County reports highest number of active COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health warned on Monday that Illinoisans "are in for a rough ride for the next three months or so."
Dr. Ngozi Ezike encouraged residents to reconsider Thanksgiving plans as COVID infection numbers increase.
"Things are getting worse and so those initial plans you made several months ago, even several weeks ago may need to change," she said. "Do your plans include those who are over 60? Do your plans include those who have medical conditions that put them at high risk? Are some of your intended guests pregnant? You have to be thinking about all of these things before you bring additional people into your home."
The comments came as McLean County on Monday had its highest number of active COVID-19 cases ever, with 1,544 people in home isolation and 15 hospitalized. A total of 507 more people were been diagnosed with the virus and two additional people had died since Friday.
Other Central Illinois counties also reported spikes in COVID cases on Monday:
- Livingston County had 160 new cases since Friday, including four Pontiac Correctional Center inmates, for a total of 1,651 cases
- Tazewell County reported three COVID deaths — a woman in her 60s who was not a resident of a long-term care facility, a man in his 70s who had been a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria and a woman in her 90s who had been a resident of Generations. That meant 71 county residents have died of the virus.
- Woodford County reported the COVID-related death of a woman in her 80s who had been associated with Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. She was that county's 21st COVID fatality.
- LaSalle County had three additional COVID-related deaths — a man in his 60s and two men in their 80s — to raise that county's death count to 98. LaSalle County also reported 123 new COVID cases.
- Logan County reported 126 new COVID cases since Friday, bringing that county's case total to 1,144.
Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 22nd straight day, setting a new pandemic high with 5,581 hospital beds in use by COVID patients. Of that total, 1,144 were in intensive care, as that number increased for the 11th straight day and was the highest since May 16.
Ventilator use by COVID patients hit its highest mark — 514 — since June 3.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that if current hospitalization trends continue, they could overwhelm hospital systems.
"We have just 1,100 ICU (intensive care unit) beds open in a state of nearly 13 million people in the middle of a pandemic," Pritzker said.
"If we wait to take action until our hospitals are full, it will be too late, and countless patients — COVID patients as well as those with all the other ailments and injuries that bring people to the hospital — will die unnecessary deaths because there aren't enough beds or people to staff them," Prizker said.
In McLean County, the 507 new cases and two new deaths meant that 6,723 people had been diagnosed with the virus in McLean County and 45 people have died since March 19.
The deceased were a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, both associated with long-term care facilities.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week — rose to 13.7% on Monday, compared with 10.6% on Friday. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 119,100 tests since March, was 5.6%, compared with 5.4% on Friday.
Fifteen county residents were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, compared with nine on Friday. But none were in intensive care units.
Bloomington-Normal hospitals reported Monday that 75% of ICU beds were being used and 76% of hospital beds overall were in use, McKnight said. Bloomington-Normal hospitals also care for people from neighboring counties.
The 1,544 people in home isolation was 191 more than the 1,353 in isolation on Friday.
"This is the highest number of active cases McLean County has seen to date," said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight. "Due to the number of active cases, contacts, and newly reported cases ... if you test positive for COVID-19, do not wait to hear from the health department to begin your isolation. Please stay home and isolate yourself away from others for ten days."
McKnight reported that 5,119 people have recovered since March, compared with 4,811 on Friday.
IDPH reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable COVID cases and 37 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state's totals since March to 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths. The statewide seven-day positive rate was 12.5%.
IDPH also announced Monday several mobile COVID-19 testing sites statewide. The testing sites are open to anyone, there is no charge but people should bring their insurance card if they have one. Insurance is not required for the nasal swab test.
Among mobile testing sites are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Ford County Health Department, 235 N. Taft St., Paxton, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Washington Community High School, Jefferson Street and Wilmor Avenue, Washington.
Pritzker said he hoped that a COVID vaccine would be available for widespread use by early spring.
"Still, that's months away," the governor said. "So we have to let that inspire us not to give up, and to take more precautions for ourselves and for our health care workers. Let's do all that we can to save lives now, so that more Illinoisans, more Americans will be here when the vaccine is here."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
