Watch now: In Bloomington, protesters voice frustration with Taylor decision

BLOOMINGTON — Residents gathered in downtown Bloomington and other cities across the country on Wednesday night to express frustration with a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.
“There is something wrong with America’s system,” said Chynna Miller, a 27-year-old Bloomington native who participated in the event. Demonstrators sang "Lean on Me" and spelled "Breonna" with candles placed on the ground near the McLean County Museum of History.
Taylor, 26, was shot to death during a drug raid gone wrong on the night of March 13. Calls for the arrest of the involved officers were among rallying cries in protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the country this summer.
Prosecutors said that two officers who fired their weapons at her — Officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were justified in using force to protect themselves. The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.
Walker told police he heard knocking but didn’t know who was coming into the home and fired in self-defense.
Community members are gathered outside of the McLean County Museum of History. One member of the crowd told me they are demonstrating their rage over “the failure to press even one charge for the murder of Breonna Taylor.” @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/5PYkIVFwoJ— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) September 23, 2020
The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday condemned the grand jury’s decision and called for protests to be peaceful. The governor said the National Guard was at the ready but the state wouldn’t activate soldiers “until they’re needed.”
“This is, to put it simply, a gross miscarriage of justice,” Pritzker said, adding that the circumstances around Taylor's death bring "an overwhelming sense of rage, of passion, of sorrow, to so many."
In Bloomington, more than two dozen people had gathered downtown by 6:30 p.m. Most wore face coverings and many carried signs with messages such as "Black Lives Matter," "Justice for Breonna," "fight police violence" and "If all lives mattered, we wouldn't have to protest."
“I’m hurt and I am angry," said Miller, who held a sign that said "legalize being Black." "I feel like America was told that Breonna’s life doesn’t matter. Black lives don’t matter. My life doesn’t matter."
She said change is needed both across the country and in McLean County. Having lived in Bloomington since she was a toddler, Miller said she grew up with an understanding that she should avoid some areas of town after a certain time of night due to a fear that she would be pulled over because she is Black.
“My friends and family have been mistreated just for being Black in this town," she said.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo, who also attended, said she hates having to gather with the community to mourn injustice. Carrillo said police reform in Bloomington shouldn’t differ much from cities across the United States.
“We have evidence that Black people in our community are more likely to be stopped, more likely to be searched, more likely to be canine sniffed, more likely to have forced used against them,” said Carrillo, adding that officials needs to take a serious look at reform.
Carrillo has been among local advocates for reallocating some resources from police departments toward resources to address mental health and social issues.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that Hankison would be indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment for shooting 10 rounds into an apartment neighboring Taylor’s that was occupied by three people. Hankison was dismissed in June.
The indictment does not mention Taylor or her death. Cameron said the FBI is still investigating whether officers violated Taylor’s civil rights.
The Taylor family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and protesters shouting, “No justice, no peace!” began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept.
Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for the nationwide protests that have gripped the nation since May — drawing attention to entrenched racism and demanding police reform. Taylor’s image has been painted on streets, emblazoned on protest signs and silk-screened on T-shirts worn by celebrities.
The charges drew immediate sadness, frustration and anger that the grand jury did not go further. The wanton endangerment charges each carry a sentence of up to five years.
At a news conference, Cameron spoke to that disconnect.
“Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief,” Cameron told reporters after the charges were announced.
“But my heart breaks for the loss of Miss Taylor. And I’ve said that repeatedly. My mother, if something was to happen to me, would find it very hard,” he added, choking up.
But Cameron, who is the state's first Black attorney general, said the officers acted in self-defense after Taylor's boyfriend fired at them. He added that the officers who entered Taylor’s apartment announced themselves before entering — and so did not execute the warrant as “no-knock,” according to the investigation.
“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves," he said. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.”
A Republican, Cameron is a protégé of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been tagged by some as his heir apparent. His was also one of 20 names on President Donald Trump’s list to fill a future Supreme Court vacancy.
Asked about the decision at a White House event, Trump said he hadn't had time to consider it yet but would comment when he had. He added: “My message is that I love the Black community, and that I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on Wednesday noted that Taylor was the same age as her own daughter.
“Today, justice was denied. Breonna was shot to death in her own home … Her life was taken, a life of value and promise,” she said.
Anticipating public protest and large gatherings in the aftermath of the announcement, Lightfoot called for peace.
“I know that many, upon hearing of this verdict, will feel confusion and anger and disbelief and many of you will want to express yourselves,” Lightfoot said. “I want you to know that I support you and will do everything in my power to protect you as you voice your righteous anger.”
Lawmakers across the state expressed indignation at the lack of charges for Taylor’s death in statements and over social media.
“The fact that none of the officers was charged directly for Breonna’s death makes it clear that our justice system does not equally value Black life, and that has to change,” state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said in a release.
“Breonna Taylor should be alive right now. We keep seeing the same stories over and over again,” state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, wrote in another. “It is exhausting and upsetting; 2020 has shown just how flawed our institutions are within a system stacked against us. Do not let anyone shut down the fight for a better world.”
The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
