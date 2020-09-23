Watch now: In Bloomington, protesters voice frustration with Taylor decision

In Bloomington, more than two dozen people had gathered downtown by 6:30 p.m. Most wore face coverings and many carried signs with messages such as "Black Lives Matter," "Justice for Breonna," "fight police violence" and "If all lives mattered, we wouldn't have to protest."

“I’m hurt and I am angry," said Miller, who held a sign that said "legalize being Black." "I feel like America was told that Breonna’s life doesn’t matter. Black lives don’t matter. My life doesn’t matter."

She said change is needed both across the country and in McLean County. Having lived in Bloomington since she was a toddler, Miller said she grew up with an understanding that she should avoid some areas of town after a certain time of night due to a fear that she would be pulled over because she is Black.

“My friends and family have been mistreated just for being Black in this town," she said.

Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo, who also attended, said she hates having to gather with the community to mourn injustice. Carrillo said police reform in Bloomington shouldn’t differ much from cities across the United States.