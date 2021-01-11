Watch now: In Central Illinois backyards, birds offer escape

The recent severe weather also has people asking what they can do to help their feathered friends. The answer is: plenty.

Food, water and shelter are the big three, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

In winter, high-energy food such as peanuts and suet are important. That’s especially true when ice or snow may have covered up natural food sources. But that’s not all.

“It’s so important that they can get water,” said Frautschi. “They need it to drink and they need it to preen their flight feathers.”

Heated bird baths are one way to supply water. But it can be as simple as putting out fresh water in a bird bath each day.

Just as Ryburn has been a self-proclaimed “nature girl” since she was a child, Frautschi, one of the original owners of the Wild Birds Unlimited store, didn’t need a pandemic to spark her interest in birds.

Frautschi, a retired Country Financial executive, has been converting her rural Bloomington property into a nature haven for 40 years. She has planted more than 250 trees in what used to be cornfields.