Watch now: In Normal, police take to the streets with message against brutality

NORMAL — Police officers in Normal added their voices Thursday to those heard at vigils and protests across the country since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Officer Jasmine Johnson organized the peaceful "United Against Police Brutality" walk to protest tactics that she and others said would have no place in Normal's department.
"A lot of police officers did not agree with what occurred with the situation in Minneapolis," she said, "so I felt like it was important for us all to address it and talk about it and try to create some understanding so we can start making steps toward change.”
More than 50 residents and police officers with the Normal and Illinois State University police departments and the Illinois State Police gathered outside Uptown Station for the demonstration.
Those leading the walk carried a banner with more than 60 signatures from police officers who said they were committed to transparency and accountability. Some residents wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts.
The walk started in Uptown Normal and ended on the front lawn of the Normal Police Department with a 45-second moment of silence to remember Floyd, whose death sparked protests around the world and spurred national conversations about police reform and training.
“The public and the police are on the same page here," Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said after the event. "They want safe communities, they want ethical treatment, they want good police officers — we want the same thing.”
Floyd, an unarmed black man who was handcuffed, died after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground for nearly eight minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers who were present were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Law enforcement officials in Bloomington-Normal and beyond have condemned the behavior shown in the widely viewed video of Floyd's death. Officers who attended the event Thursday said it was important for them to show the community that they did not agree with the excessive force shown in Minneapolis.
"We want to let everybody know that we agree with a lot of things going on," said Lt. Nick Thacker, with the Normal Police Department. "We agree that there’s a need for change, we agree that we might need to do things differently, and we’re open to that."
Thacker said the Normal Police Department holds officers to a high standard and wanted people to know that the department takes accusations of excessive force seriously.
"We just want to make sure what happened in Minneapolis doesn’t happen here,” he said.
Normal resident Isaac Akins said he attended to stand in solidarity and show recognition that "all police officers aren't murderers."
"We have to keep our focus on the fact that there are policies and legislation that allow these types of incidents to happen and not paint every officer, every precinct and every district as negative," he said. "The main thing is dismantling the systems that allow these types of things to happen.”
Nationally, protests have also given way to talk of changing how police departments are structured and funded. Some have called for "defunding" police departments, which advocates say means redirecting part of a police budget to social services that could deal with problems now often handled by police, like mental health issues.
Bleichner said that there will always be a need for police.
"I think the public expects to have a well-trained, well-educated professional police department, and that's what we have here," he said. "Law enforcement stepped up to the plate over the years because nobody else would in some situations.
“We had to step up, we had to find ways to provide de-escalation training, we had to find ways to provide behavioral health training, we had to find ways to provide Narcan to our officers, and we had to find ways to do other types of mandated training because they were basically unfunded mandates.”
Toni Gipson, of Matteson, attended the walk to show support for her daughter, Johnson. She said its important for police to engage with the community through events and forums, but added that there is work to be done within departments as well.
“I think community policing is a lost art," said Gipson. "I think it’s important that the police take opportunity to come out and engage with the community. You have to be able to gain the trust of individuals, understand where there’s issues, where there needs to be penetration in helping to either solve or make individuals more aware and understanding behind the policies as it relates to policing.
"You can’t do that riding around patrolling all day."
PHOTOS: Normal Police lead march against brutality
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
