Watch now: In Normal, police take to the streets with message against brutality

Normal resident Isaac Akins said he attended to stand in solidarity and show recognition that "all police officers aren't murderers."

"We have to keep our focus on the fact that there are policies and legislation that allow these types of incidents to happen and not paint every officer, every precinct and every district as negative," he said. "The main thing is dismantling the systems that allow these types of things to happen.”

Nationally, protests have also given way to talk of changing how police departments are structured and funded. Some have called for "defunding" police departments, which advocates say means redirecting part of a police budget to social services that could deal with problems now often handled by police, like mental health issues.

Bleichner said that there will always be a need for police.

"I think the public expects to have a well-trained, well-educated professional police department, and that's what we have here," he said. "Law enforcement stepped up to the plate over the years because nobody else would in some situations.