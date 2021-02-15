Watch now: In Texas, Central Illinois transplants get a snowy reminder of home

Former Central Illinois residents said they moved to Texas in part because of the weather. Now, in the midst of a state-wide snowstorm, they have a unique look at how lifelong Texans deal with something that happens only rarely in the Lone Star State.
Clark and Pam Hopkins lived in Dwight and Decatur before moving to San Antonio.
“We have lived here seven years and this is the third time we have seen snow,” Clark Hopkins said. “But the first two times were small snows. They came and were gone in an hour or two. Right now, we have probably 3 to 5 inches on the ground.”
Although the Hopkins have experience with driving in snow, they have stayed at home.
“We haven’t been out and about at all because we know how Texas drivers are on slick roads,” he said. “We plan to stay away from the roads.”
Pam Hopkins reported seeing just one vehicle out in their subdivision on Monday morning.
“Any time there is any kind of ice or snow, they all stay home,” she said. “We used to laugh about it. But, there is no equipment for them to clean the roads, so they have to wait until it melts.”
The Hopkins were without power Monday morning. Rolling power blackouts were ordered across Texas. The rotating outages could continue until the state's weather emergency ends, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, a major grid operator that controls about 90% of the state's electric load.
“Nobody is out 100% of the time, Clark Hopkins said. “We are out for maybe an hour, then it comes on for 20 minutes at a time. So, we are comfortable. The house is warm. It hasn’t dropped below 69 degrees.”
“It’s just that every other hour, you have to decide what task you want to do,” Pam Hopkins said. “You have a short time to wash your hair or whatever else needs to be done.”
Bethany Fisher, a Normal West graduate originally from Hudson, moved to Conroe, Texas, about 45 minutes north of Houston.
“We got freezing rain Sunday night and then turned from freezing rain to snow,” she said. “When I woke up, the ground was covered. My guess is we have a couple of inches.”
Fisher is used to driving in snow. Her neighbors aren’t.
“The difference is huge,” she said. “To me, it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but the reactions are so much different because we don’t have the equipment to deal with it. It’s not being cleared and so everyone is locked in and can’t get out safely. It is a little bit entertaining and sometimes, I have to roll my eyes a little bit because it is not that big of a deal. A couple of years ago, we had a few inches of snow and I went out knowing that I knew how to drive on snow. But, nobody else does. There was a wreck not far from my house and the roads were closed down.”
Since moving to Austin nearly six years ago, Illinois State University alumna Madison Phillips said she’s never seen anything like this storm.
“We knew it was going to be chilly, but by no means did we think half a million people were not going to have power or heat,” she said Monday afternoon, about 13 hours after losing power in what was scheduled to be a rolling blackout. “People are going to hotels, people can’t drive — you know, no heat in their house, that’s a big deal.”
Phillips said the latest she heard was power would be back on Tuesday night, and with elderly neighbors and friends with infants, it’s “very scary” being without power for so long.
The Austin transplant taught in Pekin before moving to Texas to teach third grade and said her first “snow day” as an Austin teacher made her chuckle because it was “just a little icy” and followed up with a sunny high-50s day.
“But I get it; they don’t have the infrastructure, they don’t have plows or salt like we do in Illinois so everything has to be taken a little more seriously.”
Residents are definitely taking this one seriously, because “Even though it’s Texas, nine degrees is still nine degrees. It’s cold and a lot of people aren’t used to that and they don’t have what they need to be warm,” Phillips said, adding that half of her winter clothes didn’t make the move.
“I didn’t think I would need them, but here we are. ...Who would have thought? I moved here for the weather basically,” she said.
Lifelong Austin residents have also said they’ve never seen so much snow in their city. One of Phillips’ 9-year-old students stopped by on a walk and said it was her first time ever seen snow in person.
