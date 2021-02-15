Watch now: In Texas, Central Illinois transplants get a snowy reminder of home

The Hopkins were without power Monday morning. Rolling power blackouts were ordered across Texas. The rotating outages could continue until the state's weather emergency ends, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, a major grid operator that controls about 90% of the state's electric load.

“Nobody is out 100% of the time, Clark Hopkins said. “We are out for maybe an hour, then it comes on for 20 minutes at a time. So, we are comfortable. The house is warm. It hasn’t dropped below 69 degrees.”

“It’s just that every other hour, you have to decide what task you want to do,” Pam Hopkins said. “You have a short time to wash your hair or whatever else needs to be done.”

Bethany Fisher, a Normal West graduate originally from Hudson, moved to Conroe, Texas, about 45 minutes north of Houston.

“We got freezing rain Sunday night and then turned from freezing rain to snow,” she said. “When I woke up, the ground was covered. My guess is we have a couple of inches.”

Fisher is used to driving in snow. Her neighbors aren’t.